Who are Geena Davis' ex-husbands? Relationships explored as actress finalizes divorce from Reza Jarrahy

Actor Geena Davis and Dr. Reza Jarrahy finalized their divorce after four years of separation. Court documents filed on December 3 show that the former couple agreed that details of their divorce will not be "disclosed by them to any third parties."

The actress claimed the pair were never legally married as they never got a marriage license or paid a license fee. She stated that the couple "affirmatively decided not to obtain a marriage license" in any state (New York or California) since they "never intended to marry."

Jarrahy, on the other hand, claimed otherwise since their marriage was officiated by his father, who was an officiant under Islamic Law, as reported by the Los Angeles Daily News.

With her last divorce finalized, Geena Davis has had four marriages since 1982.

Geena Davis was married to Richard Emmolo for a year

Geena Davis started seeing restaurateur Richard Emmolo in December 1977. The duo married in March 1982. But they separated in February 1983 and finalized their divorce in June 1984.

Second husband was Jeff Goldblum

In 1985, Geena met Jeff Goldblum on the set of Transylvania 6-5000. The duo tied the knot in November 1987 and were married until Davis filed for divorce in 1990, which was finalized in 1991. The former couple are still reportedly in touch and speak highly of each other.

Marriage with Renny Harlin lasted five years

Filmmaker Renny Harlin is the third husband of Geena Davis. They dated for five months before marrying him in 1993. But their marriage didn't end well as the actress filed for divorce in August 1997, a day after her PA gave birth to Harlin's child. The divorce was made official in 1998.

Davis separated from Reza Jarrahy after 20 years of marriage

Geena Davis met plastic surgeon Reza Jarrahy in 1998 and they married in September 2001. The couple has three children together - Alizeh Keshvar (19) and twin sons Kaiis Steven and Kian William (17).

The couple separated in November 2017 and Jarrahy filed for divorce in May 2018. After the divorce was finalized on December 3, 2021, the couple decided to change the last names of their underage twins from Davis-Jarrahy to Jarrahy (leaving Davis as their second middle name).

