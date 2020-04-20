Lana slaps Rusev

Last September, Bobby Lashley and Lana left Rusev in shambles when they professed their love for each other on live TV. On the December 30 edition of WWE RAW, Lashley and Lana had their wedding, which marked the return of Liv Morgan, and a surprise attack by Rusev.

Currently, the couple isn't seemingly doing well and Lashley looks to be getting tired of Lana's annoying antics. Many fans are of the opinion that the marriage won't last long, and the two are soon going to be separated.

WWE's storied history is chock full of marriages that simply didn't work. A string of once-in-love couples went on to grow tired of each other, effectively ending their marriages. In other cases, one of the two dumped the other to look out for greener pastures. In this slideshow, we'll take a look at the 5 biggest failed marriages in WWE history. Readers should take note that the article conforms to kayfabe and doesn't mention marriages that didn't work in real life.

#5 Rusev and Lana

Rusev and Lana

The Bulgarian Brute got together with Lana before the duo made their way to the main roster in 2014. Once they were promoted, both Rusev and Lana established themselves as hated foreigners on the main roster. They went on to feud with John Cena on the road to WrestleMania 31, with the Cenation Leader defeating Rusev for the United States title at The Show of Shows.

Things remained fine between the two for years, with the exception being a short-lived association between Lana and Dolph Ziggler. Last October, Lana revealed that she was in love with Bobby Lashley. For the next several months, Rusev tried his best to get Lana back, but to no avail. He feuded with Lashley for weeks on end, with the latter coming out on top when all was said and done. Rusev was recently released by WWE, and Lana & Lashley are still an on-screen couple.