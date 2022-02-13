"You ain't no friend": Kid Cudi vs Kanye West beef explained as rapper seemingly responds to 'Donda 2' snub

Kanye West seems to be picking up new beef with different people. Ye recently announced that Kid Cudi will no longer feature on Donda 2 because of his association with Pete Davidson.

On February 12, Ye called out Cudi in a handwritten note. In a press release of sorts, he informed the public that Kid Cudi will no longer appear in Donda 2. While Davidson remained unnamed, Ye insinuated that Cudi's ties to Davidson prompted this decision.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now.”

Kanye West's handwritten note (Image via raptalksk/Twitter)

Ye also referred to his latest dispute with Billie Eilish, from whom he demanded an apology for a perceived shot at Travis Scott.

Kid Cudi responds to Kanye West’s post

Cudi responded in grand style and has decided to cut all ties further. His note ended on a somber note. Cudi said:

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f***** dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows ive been the best thing about your albums since I met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

Kid Cudi's reply to Kanye West (Image via Gangster Dreamz/Twitter)

Cudi also elaborated on Twitter, saying the two had a conversation about the same a few weeks ago. He criticized Ye for lying to get attention online.

West and Cudi have been long-time collaborators. The latter was signed to Ye’s GOOD Music label at one time.

Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson have also been friends for a long time. Davidson attended a birthday dinner that featured Ye and Timothee Chalamet.

KFC @KFCBarstool Love Kid Cudi telling Kanye to get lost. Every normal person in the world is completely fed up with that loser. Soon enough the only people who will still like Kanye West will be his hardcore obsessive fans. Everyone else will be over him. Guy sucks. Love Kid Cudi telling Kanye to get lost. Every normal person in the world is completely fed up with that loser. Soon enough the only people who will still like Kanye West will be his hardcore obsessive fans. Everyone else will be over him. Guy sucks.

Davidson and Cudi recently hung out together and at the Met Gala last year. They were photographed together during an after-party event.

'Donda 2' listening event announced

Donda 2 will be Ye's eleventh studio album and will be released on February 22, 2022. The album will be dropped through GOOD Music and distributed by Def Jam.

Record executive and CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide Steven Victor revealed in January 2022 that Ye has started working on Donda 2. Kanye West then announced the release date of the album through Instagram the same month.

Ye recently announced a public listening party for the album at LoanDepot Park Stadium in Miami, with tickets going on sale on the afternoon of February 14.

Edited by Srijan Sen