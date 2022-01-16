Twitter erupts as Kanye West and Julia Fox pose for Donda 2 photoshoot

According to DailyMail, Kanye West and Julia Fox had a photo session on January 14. This shoot was reportedly for a film based on Ye's next album. The publication also revealed that the film will be released alongside Ye's new album Donda 2.
In the photos, Kanye is seen wrapping his arms around Julia while both are dressed in all-black clothing. The rapper was wearing his viral masks, which he wore during the promotions and tours for Donda last year. Julia and Ye were reportedly filming the Donda 2 movie starring the former at a dimly lit Los Angeles street at night.
Kanye West's upcoming album serves as the sequel to his tenth studio album released last year. Donda 2 was confirmed by featured rapper Moneybagg Yo on his Instagram story on January 12.
Twitter is still divided over Kanye West's newly formed relationship with Julia Fox
Multiple reports of the couple over the week resulted in a highly polarized view of the couple being together. Numerous tweets claimed that the rapper's relationship with Julia Fox is a "publicity stunt" and a ploy to win back his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The latter is currently in a relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson, whom Ye threatened to beat in a new track from Donda 2 (reportedly).
Meanwhile, the rapper's fans sided with Kanye West and most essentially iterated that Julia Fox is better than Kim Kardashian. At the same time, a few followers stated that Ye had not moved on from Kim and wanted to be with her.
Why is Kanye West's relationship with actress Julia Fox confusing for some?
The rapper has made several recent comments that contradict his recent appearances with Julia Fox. Some followers suggest that Ye might not have moved on from his marriage even while fostering a new relationship with the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress.
On Friday, a snippet of Kanye West's new song titled 'Eazy' leaked ahead of its release. In the song, Ye said:
"God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."
Meanwhile, Ye and Julia were recently spotted with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and others at a get-together in Los Angeles before the rapper got into an altercation with a fan.
Furthermore, in November last year, the 44-year-old rapper talked about getting back with Kim Kardashian. In his speech at LA Mission, Ye said,
"When God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation..."
A month later, in a concert, Kanye also sang a verse at the Free Larry Hoover concert, where he called for Kardashian to "run right back to" him.