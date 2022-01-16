Twitter erupts as Kanye West and Julia Fox pose for Donda 2 photoshoot

According to DailyMail, Kanye West and Julia Fox had a photo session on January 14. This shoot was reportedly for a film based on Ye's next album. The publication also revealed that the film will be released alongside Ye's new album Donda 2.

In the photos, Kanye is seen wrapping his arms around Julia while both are dressed in all-black clothing. The rapper was wearing his viral masks, which he wore during the promotions and tours for Donda last year. Julia and Ye were reportedly filming the Donda 2 movie starring the former at a dimly lit Los Angeles street at night.

Squirt Reynolds @SquirtReynoIds



Kanye did a photoshoot last night to promote the album Donda 2 is coming sooner than we think and it will drop with a movie to accompany the album starring Kanye's new girlfriend Julia FoxKanye did a photoshoot last night to promote the album Donda 2 is coming sooner than we think and it will drop with a movie to accompany the album starring Kanye's new girlfriend Julia Fox 👀 Kanye did a photoshoot last night to promote the album https://t.co/87KDg0xOth

Kanye West's upcoming album serves as the sequel to his tenth studio album released last year. Donda 2 was confirmed by featured rapper Moneybagg Yo on his Instagram story on January 12.

Twitter is still divided over Kanye West's newly formed relationship with Julia Fox

Multiple reports of the couple over the week resulted in a highly polarized view of the couple being together. Numerous tweets claimed that the rapper's relationship with Julia Fox is a "publicity stunt" and a ploy to win back his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The latter is currently in a relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson, whom Ye threatened to beat in a new track from Donda 2 (reportedly).

kaiᴺᴹ @NICKIIMPRINT If I was Kim I was gonna show Julia Fox what’s good and take Kanye back do a sickening photoshoot then drop him again If I was Kim I was gonna show Julia Fox what’s good and take Kanye back do a sickening photoshoot then drop him again https://t.co/PvPPD7L13q

Pretty Corrupt Podcast @PrettyCorrupt1 Dear Julia Fox,



Kanye’s known you a week and put you in a song that attacks the mother of his kids. Get out while you’re ahead. Dear Julia Fox,Kanye’s known you a week and put you in a song that attacks the mother of his kids. Get out while you’re ahead.

fezco stan account @goldyllocs the last thing i need to see is another kanye and julia fox photo the last thing i need to see is another kanye and julia fox photo

Tribal Patriot Becca White 🇺🇸🪶♍️💊✝️🎬🐶🎶🎮 @BeccaWhite45 When I see Kanye and Julia Fox doing a photo shoot for Donda 2. When I see Kanye and Julia Fox doing a photo shoot for Donda 2. https://t.co/HjvKZBFQEI

ImmaMixedSalad @immamixedsalad #JuliaFox Kanye and Julia are such a PR stunt tbh #KanyeWest Kanye and Julia are such a PR stunt tbh #KanyeWest #JuliaFox https://t.co/PD7ndfllhP

Tim Fitzgerald @tim__fitzgerald I am so beyond exhausted from the Kanye/Julia Fox Interview press circuit and it’s only been what? Two weeks? I am so beyond exhausted from the Kanye/Julia Fox Interview press circuit and it’s only been what? Two weeks?

kendall roy supporter @beaarthur85 kanye is literally spending millions and hiring julia fox doing all these stunts to make kim jealous when she literally just wanted him to spend time with her and go to therapy kanye is literally spending millions and hiring julia fox doing all these stunts to make kim jealous when she literally just wanted him to spend time with her and go to therapy

Meanwhile, the rapper's fans sided with Kanye West and most essentially iterated that Julia Fox is better than Kim Kardashian. At the same time, a few followers stated that Ye had not moved on from Kim and wanted to be with her.

Golding @GoldingGirl617 Someone *gently* explain this to me. Kanye and Kim are getting a divorce, yes? Kanye is supposedly dating Julia Fox, correct? Kim is allegedly dating Pete Davidson, right? So why has Kanye, who is dating someone else, taken a shot at Pete Davidson?



Wait, is the answer misogyny? Someone *gently* explain this to me. Kanye and Kim are getting a divorce, yes? Kanye is supposedly dating Julia Fox, correct? Kim is allegedly dating Pete Davidson, right? So why has Kanye, who is dating someone else, taken a shot at Pete Davidson? Wait, is the answer misogyny?

Why is Kanye West's relationship with actress Julia Fox confusing for some?

The rapper has made several recent comments that contradict his recent appearances with Julia Fox. Some followers suggest that Ye might not have moved on from his marriage even while fostering a new relationship with the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress.

On Friday, a snippet of Kanye West's new song titled 'Eazy' leaked ahead of its release. In the song, Ye said:

"God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

Squirt Reynolds @SquirtReynoIds Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song "My Life Was Never Eazy" Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song "My Life Was Never Eazy" 😬 https://t.co/4sfmhBPiKK

Meanwhile, Ye and Julia were recently spotted with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and others at a get-together in Los Angeles before the rapper got into an altercation with a fan.

Furthermore, in November last year, the 44-year-old rapper talked about getting back with Kim Kardashian. In his speech at LA Mission, Ye said,

"When God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation..."

A month later, in a concert, Kanye also sang a verse at the Free Larry Hoover concert, where he called for Kardashian to "run right back to" him.

