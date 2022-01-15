Kanye West x Pete Davidson memes trend after rapper threatens to "beat his a**" in new diss track

On Friday, January 14, a snippet of a new song by rapper Kanye West went viral after it was leaked ahead of its release. In the track titled Eazy, Ye dissed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The 44-year-old rapper said,
"God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."
Ye's threat to the SNL star also refers to the rapper's horrific car crash in 2002, in which he shattered his jawbone. Since the leaked version was dropped, Kanye West has released the entire song. Eazy (featuring The Game) is rumored to be part of West's upcoming album, Donda 2.
Kanye's Eazy dropped just two days after he allegedly punched a fan who asked for the his autograph earlier this week. As per reports, LAPD's investigation over the alleged assault is underway.
Kanye West's new song threatening Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson spawns hilarious reactions
Ye's new track where he dissed 28-year-old Pete Davidson resulted in numerous humorous tweets aimed at both parties. A multitude of tweets claimed that the rapper was trying to make his estranged wife jealous, while others insinuated that Ye had not moved on from his relationship with Kim Kardashian.
Kanye West's history with Pete Davidson
In 2018, Pete Davidson, who is known to talk about his mental health publicly, urged Kanye West to take psychiatric medication. During his SNL segment, Weekend Updates, Davidson shared his opinion of Kanye's political remarks on the show earlier in the week.
Pete said,
"Kanye, I know you're like, 'Yo, this is the real me. I'm off the meds.' Take 'em. There's no shame in the medicine game. I'm on 'em. It's great."
The comedian also insinuated that the rapper is crazy like Davidson himself. Pete also joked about Kanye's MAGA hat and revealed his own version in the episode which read,
"Make Kanye 2006 again."
Ye's reaction to Kim Kardashian amidst their ongoing divorce
In November last year, Ye talked about 'Kimye' in his speech at the LA Mission. He said,
"When God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation..."
A month later, Kanye performed at the Free Larry Hoover concert, where he made a public message while singing. He sang,
"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."
In the same month, the rapper bought a house adjacent to Kim Kardashian's house in Hidden Hills, California.