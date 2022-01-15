Kanye West x Pete Davidson memes trend after rapper threatens to "beat his a**" in new diss track

On Friday, January 14, a snippet of a new song by rapper Kanye West went viral after it was leaked ahead of its release. In the track titled Eazy, Ye dissed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The 44-year-old rapper said,

"God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

Ye's threat to the SNL star also refers to the rapper's horrific car crash in 2002, in which he shattered his jawbone. Since the leaked version was dropped, Kanye West has released the entire song. Eazy (featuring The Game) is rumored to be part of West's upcoming album, Donda 2.

Squirt Reynolds @SquirtReynoIds Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song "My Life Was Never Eazy" Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song "My Life Was Never Eazy" 😬 https://t.co/4sfmhBPiKK

Kanye's Eazy dropped just two days after he allegedly punched a fan who asked for the his autograph earlier this week. As per reports, LAPD's investigation over the alleged assault is underway.

Kanye West's new song threatening Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson spawns hilarious reactions

Ye's new track where he dissed 28-year-old Pete Davidson resulted in numerous humorous tweets aimed at both parties. A multitude of tweets claimed that the rapper was trying to make his estranged wife jealous, while others insinuated that Ye had not moved on from his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

✨ @HippieVibesxo Isn’t weird how Kim K is going out and doing things with Pete that we never seen her do with Kanye and Kanye is over here making us all have Deja vu with his new gf. All he’s doing is trying to make Kim jealous and I find it hilarious. I’d rather have Pete over Kanye to Isn’t weird how Kim K is going out and doing things with Pete that we never seen her do with Kanye and Kanye is over here making us all have Deja vu with his new gf. All he’s doing is trying to make Kim jealous and I find it hilarious. I’d rather have Pete over Kanye to 😂

t @tobesoIwt @PopCrave such a big artist with such a jobless attitude @PopCrave such a big artist with such a jobless attitude

UNTERSCHLAGEN 🥋 @shortofgreat @TMZ Pete literally makes jokes about losing his dad on 9/11.. kaney thinks he can hurt him with a diss track!?! Lmaooo @TMZ Pete literally makes jokes about losing his dad on 9/11.. kaney thinks he can hurt him with a diss track!?! Lmaooo

Jorgy Worgy @Jmora_127 Kanye when he runs into Kim and Pete at Coachella during Banda MS’s set Kanye when he runs into Kim and Pete at Coachella during Banda MS’s set https://t.co/PXhHSSBzEz

Fantasy Fling @FantasyFling @barstoolsports Kanye in front of Kim’s house going off at about Pete @barstoolsports Kanye in front of Kim’s house going off at about Pete https://t.co/S14cEle5ec

SheBelongToTheStreets @SheBelong2DStrT When Kanye sees Kim K and Pete Davidson out on dates together When Kanye sees Kim K and Pete Davidson out on dates together🙏 https://t.co/3mpwuT7BFA

eddie pepitone @eddiepepitone Oh man this Kanye/Pete Davison thing is highly emotional for me and my family. We live in a deindustrialized section of the Midwest. We have no real income or health insurance. No jobs with any promise or future. What we do have is celebrity gossip and it keeps us alive. Oh man this Kanye/Pete Davison thing is highly emotional for me and my family. We live in a deindustrialized section of the Midwest. We have no real income or health insurance. No jobs with any promise or future. What we do have is celebrity gossip and it keeps us alive.

Kanye West's history with Pete Davidson

In 2018, Pete Davidson, who is known to talk about his mental health publicly, urged Kanye West to take psychiatric medication. During his SNL segment, Weekend Updates, Davidson shared his opinion of Kanye's political remarks on the show earlier in the week.

Pete said,

"Kanye, I know you're like, 'Yo, this is the real me. I'm off the meds.' Take 'em. There's no shame in the medicine game. I'm on 'em. It's great."

The comedian also insinuated that the rapper is crazy like Davidson himself. Pete also joked about Kanye's MAGA hat and revealed his own version in the episode which read,

"Make Kanye 2006 again."

Ye's reaction to Kim Kardashian amidst their ongoing divorce

YEEZY MAFIA @theyeezymafia Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊 Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 https://t.co/7TS9jUVGVJ

In November last year, Ye talked about 'Kimye' in his speech at the LA Mission. He said,

"When God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation..."

A month later, Kanye performed at the Free Larry Hoover concert, where he made a public message while singing. He sang,

"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."

Also Read Article Continues below

In the same month, the rapper bought a house adjacent to Kim Kardashian's house in Hidden Hills, California.

Edited by Siddharth Satish