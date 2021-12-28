Kanye West new home: Rapper splurges $4.5 million on house directly across from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has reportedly purchased a $4.5 million bungalow across the street from Kim Kardashian amidst their separation.

Despite Kim moving on with popular actor and comedian Pete Davidson, Kanye has publicly expressed his plans to get his family back together and sort things out with Kimberly.

Kanye has just purchased a 3651 square-foot house in Los Angeles' exclusive Hidden Hills.

Two months earlier, the rapper had listed his $3.7 million, 4,200 square-foot bachelor pad in the community. Two weeks prior to that, Kim had already filed to be declared legally single.

All about Kanye West (Ye)'s new house

Kanye West (Ye) is known to have paid a whopping sum of $4.5million for the property plus $421,000 on the listed price, just to secure the deed and make sure he was not outbid.

Kanye's new mansion is stationed on 1.07 acres of land, with the house measuring 3,651 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

His latest pad contains a large outdoor swimming pool and a horse corral with a stable for three horses.

Kanye West's new bungalow with hardwood interiors (Image via Backgrid)

The property appears to be well-maintained, with hardwood interiors and a large front lawn recently replaced with drought-resistant AstroTurf. The already existing kitchen was remodeled and includes granite countertops, white ovens, and a white dishwasher.

Kanye West's new California bungalow (Image via Zillow)

Kanye West's new California bungalow (Image via Backgrid)

Kanye West's purchase comes a couple of weeks after he publicly begged Kim Kardashian to "run back" to him at his Larry Hoover concert with Drake. He had revealed,

"I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly."

On November 4, in an interview for Drink Champs, Kanye West claimed that he was not yet divorced from Kim and referred to her as his "wife".

He further revealed that:

"SNL making my wife say, 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain't never even seen the papers; we're not even divorced, that ain't no joke to me".

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce and is legally single with her maiden name restored in the documents. It is just a judge's sign away, after which Kim would be designated as a single woman.

