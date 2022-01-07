"Trying to make Kim jealous": Kanye West and Julia Fox's Interview magazine photoshoot triggers hilarious meme fest

Six days after being spotted with Kanye West on a dinner date, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox seemingly confirmed dating the rapper on January 6. In an article penned by her for Interview Magazine, Julia gave her own account of meeting the famous 44-year-old singer-songwriter.

Julia Fox narrated the details of their first meeting, leading to them flying back to New York to see Slave Play on Broadway. She added that they had a photoshoot at the Carbone restaurant, which she claims was directed by Ye (Kanye West).

The 31-year-old actress wrote,

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

What did Julia Fox say about her rumored dates with Kanye West?

In her article, she mentioned that their photoshoot at the Carbone restaurant was their second time on a date. She labeled the night as "every girl's dream come true" and a "real Cinderella moment" for her.

The Milan (Italy) native wrote,

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

Viral article confirming Julia Fox and Kanye West's dates left Twitter users perplexed

After photographs of Julia and Ye's date night were published along with her article in Interview Magazine, the snaps of them posing cozily together spawned several reactions online.

While multiple tweets aimed at Kanye West trolled him for his previous comments on Kim Kardashian and their ongoing divorce, numerous others threw shade on Kim.

Tha Gag @Gag_City @saint @kanyewest @InterviewMag Wasnt yall just mad at kim for not being with him. But yall not mad at all about him moving on. How come its alright for the man to move on but not the woman. Yall wierd @saint @kanyewest @InterviewMag Wasnt yall just mad at kim for not being with him. But yall not mad at all about him moving on. How come its alright for the man to move on but not the woman. Yall wierd

Keirstin @misskeirstin @saint @kanyewest if Kim called him right now he would hop on a jet to Calabasas @InterviewMag He is trying to make Kim jealousif Kim called him right now he would hop on a jet to Calabasas @saint @kanyewest @InterviewMag He is trying to make Kim jealous 😂 if Kim called him right now he would hop on a jet to Calabasas 😂

𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡 @mishricci North West and the rest of Kim and Kanye’s kids seeing their parents dating Pete Davidson & Julia Fox North West and the rest of Kim and Kanye’s kids seeing their parents dating Pete Davidson & Julia Fox https://t.co/obPB1kmktK

Kaitobaby98 @kaitobaby98 Kim K downgraded and Kanye got Julia Fox from uncut gems! City boys up Kanye about to start dropping bangers after this! Kim K downgraded and Kanye got Julia Fox from uncut gems! City boys up Kanye about to start dropping bangers after this! 😭🙌 https://t.co/tzaDNo8qB8

Anthony Dominic @alloveranthony In 2019 Pete Davison and Julia Fox did a Paper Magazine photo shoot together. Now he’s dating Kim and she’s dating Kanye. 🕵🏻‍♂️ In 2019 Pete Davison and Julia Fox did a Paper Magazine photo shoot together. Now he’s dating Kim and she’s dating Kanye. 🕵🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/svoOYWSVGo

Alejandro Cobian @_acobian All Kanye had to do was kick it with Future for a couple days and he got over Kim K and got himself Julia Fox lmao All Kanye had to do was kick it with Future for a couple days and he got over Kim K and got himself Julia Fox lmao

Meanwhile, a few of the tweets showcased confusion about how Kanye and Julia's relationship progressed this rapidly.

Kanye West's prior comments about having Kim Kardashian run back to him

PCP @rotator_ 🥺 “Run right beck to me more specifically, Kimberly” - Kanye West Oh my GOD🥺 “Run right beck to me more specifically, Kimberly” - Kanye West Oh my GOD 😫🥺 “Run right beck to me more specifically, Kimberly” - Kanye West https://t.co/8vC5SeBx39

On December 10, 2021, Kanye West performed at the 'Free Larry Hoover' concert, where he dedicated a verse to his estranged wife. He sang,

"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."

The former couple split when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after six years of marriage. As per US Weekly, Kim filed for legal separation in February 2021. Following their split, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star started dating SNL star and comedian Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, Kanye was rumored to have been on dates with 22-year-old model Vinetria in November last year. He was also rumored to have dated Bradley Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk, from March to August 2021.

