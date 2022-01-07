×
Create
Notifications

"Trying to make Kim jealous": Kanye West and Julia Fox's Interview magazine photoshoot triggers hilarious meme fest

Julia Fox and Kanye West (Image via Rachel Luna/Getty Images and Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
Julia Fox and Kanye West (Image via Rachel Luna/Getty Images and Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 07, 2022 09:11 PM IST
Feature

Six days after being spotted with Kanye West on a dinner date, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox seemingly confirmed dating the rapper on January 6. In an article penned by her for Interview Magazine, Julia gave her own account of meeting the famous 44-year-old singer-songwriter.

Julia Fox narrated the details of their first meeting, leading to them flying back to New York to see Slave Play on Broadway. She added that they had a photoshoot at the Carbone restaurant, which she claims was directed by Ye (Kanye West).

Kanye West and Julia Fox for Interview Magazine 👀 https://t.co/9usvFEBUZo

The 31-year-old actress wrote,

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

What did Julia Fox say about her rumored dates with Kanye West?

In her article, she mentioned that their photoshoot at the Carbone restaurant was their second time on a date. She labeled the night as "every girl's dream come true" and a "real Cinderella moment" for her.

The Milan (Italy) native wrote,

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

Viral article confirming Julia Fox and Kanye West's dates left Twitter users perplexed

After photographs of Julia and Ye's date night were published along with her article in Interview Magazine, the snaps of them posing cozily together spawned several reactions online.

While multiple tweets aimed at Kanye West trolled him for his previous comments on Kim Kardashian and their ongoing divorce, numerous others threw shade on Kim.

@saint @kanyewest @InterviewMag Bro how did this escalate so quickly lol https://t.co/k3YxhcVKFU
@saint @kanyewest @InterviewMag Wasnt yall just mad at kim for not being with him. But yall not mad at all about him moving on. How come its alright for the man to move on but not the woman. Yall wierd
@saint @kanyewest @InterviewMag What happened to “god will bring me and my wife back together”
@saint @kanyewest @InterviewMag Ye when Julia Fox host SNL with Pete Davidson https://t.co/2xXN6qvpkJ
@saint @kanyewest @InterviewMag He is trying to make Kim jealous 😂 if Kim called him right now he would hop on a jet to Calabasas 😂
@ziggyxtardust @saint @kanyewest @InterviewMag Ye ain’t eva missed a free throw https://t.co/3iQjSy3hFB
North West and the rest of Kim and Kanye’s kids seeing their parents dating Pete Davidson & Julia Fox https://t.co/obPB1kmktK
Kim K downgraded and Kanye got Julia Fox from uncut gems! City boys up Kanye about to start dropping bangers after this! 😭🙌 https://t.co/tzaDNo8qB8
In 2019 Pete Davison and Julia Fox did a Paper Magazine photo shoot together. Now he’s dating Kim and she’s dating Kanye. 🕵🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/svoOYWSVGo
All Kanye had to do was kick it with Future for a couple days and he got over Kim K and got himself Julia Fox lmao

Meanwhile, a few of the tweets showcased confusion about how Kanye and Julia's relationship progressed this rapidly.

Kanye West's prior comments about having Kim Kardashian run back to him

Oh my GOD 😫🥺 “Run right beck to me more specifically, Kimberly” - Kanye West https://t.co/8vC5SeBx39

On December 10, 2021, Kanye West performed at the 'Free Larry Hoover' concert, where he dedicated a verse to his estranged wife. He sang,

"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."

The former couple split when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after six years of marriage. As per US Weekly, Kim filed for legal separation in February 2021. Following their split, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star started dating SNL star and comedian Pete Davidson.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Meanwhile, Kanye was rumored to have been on dates with 22-year-old model Vinetria in November last year. He was also rumored to have dated Bradley Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk, from March to August 2021.

Edited by Atul S
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी