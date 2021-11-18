Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spotted walking arm in arm, two years after split

Two years after Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk broke up, the duo, who share custody of their 4-year-old girl Lea, were seen walking in a relaxed manner on Manhattan's West Village streets, sparking rumors of a romantic reunion.

The duo has preferred to keep their romance private over the years, but throughout their relationship, especially ever since their break-up, they have always found a way to stay friends.

A look into Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's relationship

The 'A Star Is Born' actor and the Victoria's Secret model were first spotted together in New York in April 2015. The duo made their relationship official the following month with a trip to London.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk continued to keep their romance a private affair until a baby bump was noticed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017.

Bradley, in an interview with NPR, said,

“Having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present.”

Bradley, Irina and Lea enjoying a great time (Image via harpersbazaar)

According to a report, a source close to the couple had said,

"They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her, they also come together as a family and do things when they can, they communicate a lot and are good friends."

The source added,

"They both love their daughter more than anything and they come together for her. They are getting along well and everything is very positive. It's still a transition period, and they are trying to figure out how it's going to work going forward, but they are in a good place."

Bradley Cooper spotted with a big smile while walking with Irina

Paparazzi caught a glimpse of Cooper with a big smile on his face as they strolled through Manhattan's West Village with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Lilian Chan @bestgug Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk look VERY cozy strolling arm in arm… three months after her brief fling with rapper Kanye West



Back on? For their outing, Shayk rocked a long black jacket over a white button-down while Cooper appeared smitten Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk look VERY cozy strolling arm in arm… three months after her brief fling with rapper Kanye WestBack on? For their outing, Shayk rocked a long black jacket over a white button-down while Cooper appeared smitten https://t.co/EVsTpRtb0N

Satchi Kelli @satchikelli The last time I saw Bradley walking down the street with a huge genuine smile on his face is when he dated Irina. Now we've seen "that smile" again.



BRADRINA lives on.



2016 2021 The last time I saw Bradley walking down the street with a huge genuine smile on his face is when he dated Irina. Now we've seen "that smile" again.BRADRINA lives on.2016 2021 https://t.co/uJLQW8bP9U

Irina held on to his arm while they walked through the Village on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Cooper was wearing a peacoat over a hoodie and pants, while Irina Shayk masked up and wore a white button-up shirt and a long black coat with black sunglasses.

A look into Kanye West and Irina Shayk's relationship rumors

Shayk and Kanye's relationship rumors came about earlier this year following his split from Kim Kardashian West, and have raised some eyebrows again after she was spotted with Bradley.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, as per sources, her relationship with Kanye was just a friendly relationship where the two had spent some fun time together. It was also reported to etonline.com that Irina is not looking for anything serious at the moment and that she was only focusing on herself and enjoying being single.

Edited by R. Elahi