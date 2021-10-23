Emma Watson wears bra-baring outfit to interview Al Gore at 'Climate Reality' event, sparks online debate

Emma Watson, 31, wore a statement two-piece with green floral prints with a midriff-baring top.

This was made with 62% recycled yarn of leftover fabrics in London that was locally sourced, woven, and designed in Italy to portray an eco-friendly theme during her meeting and interview with Al Gore for a climate reality event in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Photos of the custom-made fabric set by Emilia Wickstead were shared on Instagram by Emma Watson from her meeting with former vice president Al Gore which featured a green floral recycled pair of clothing. Emma Watson accessorized the outfit with two golden bird-shaped Barrettes.

Emma Watson shared two specific comments in her posts related to her custom designer Emilia Wickstead and former vice president Al Gore.

In another Instagram post alongside Emilia, Watson posted a picture with Gore and said that it was 'really surreal' to meet and interview one of her idols.

"It was really surreal to meet and interview one of my idols. I think one of the many reasons I find Al Gore so compelling is that - even though he lost one of the biggest fights of his life to become president in 2000 (by such an unbearably close margin...) he has continued to do the work he set out to do despite humiliation, loss and defeat... the tides have been against him for years and he’s kept swimming. That to me is a hero. Thankfully climate change action is becoming mainstream and the tides have turned in his direction and now we are all swimming with him. Em xx"

However, fans of the Harry Potter actress did not take this clothing stepwell, and Emma received a lot of criticism for her "bra-showing" piece of clothing in front of Al Gore.

In response to this, she wrote, "See it another way... Al Gore didn't put enough effort into his look to meet with Emma Watson."

Twitterati went berzerk on Emma Watson's choice of clothing

The 31-year-old received a lot of flak from netizens:

Farooqyou @Farooqyou @kirkpate Shes dressed like a lamp i cant afford. @kirkpate Shes dressed like a lamp i cant afford.

Some also extended support by defending the star's wardrobe choice:

Elissa @ElissaGow @kirkpate God I hate watching women continually try and drag other women down. It is exhausting. Emma looks amazing, and she is rocking this outfit like the boss she is. @kirkpate God I hate watching women continually try and drag other women down. It is exhausting. Emma looks amazing, and she is rocking this outfit like the boss she is.

Watson has been a longtime advocate for environmental justice. On Sunday, she wore a wedding gown recycled from 10 wedding dresses when joining Prince William for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize. This environmental program aims to find new ideas and technologies to tackle climate change.

