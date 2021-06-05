"We are something”: Tom Felton responds to rumors about “romance” with Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson

In a recent interview, British actor Tom Felton opened up about his equation with former “Harry Potter” co-star Emma Watson. Tom and Emma became friends during filming for the iconic franchise. Tom was 13 and Emma was 11 during their first meeting.

“Draco Malfoy” played by Tom Felton, and “Hermione Granger” played by Emma Watson, remained each other’s nemesis throughout the franchise. However, the off-screen friendship between the two was much loved by fans.

It even led to the creation “Dramione”, one of the most popular fanmade relationships in the Harry Potter universe.

The duo have grown closer over the years and continue to remain great friends to this day. Tom was recently present at the launch of the Harry Potter flagship store in New York. During the event, the 33-year-old talked to ET about his bond with Emma.

"We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her, I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment."

"As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You're going to get me teary now, but no, I think she's a fantastic influence on the world."

Also Read: "I feel like I'm a zoo animal": Valkyrae reprimands highly demanding toxic viewers in chat, who leave her feeling 'frustrated'

Tom Felton and Emma Watson's friendship explored

Tom and Emma sparked romance rumors when Emma confessed to having a crush on Felton during her early years on set. Watson shared to "Seventeen Magazine" that Tom was aware of her crush.

"He totally knows.We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool."

In response, Felton told E! News that although the duo remained close, they did not share anything romantic.

"It was very flattering for a 12-year-old boy, but it's nice that we've become friends since then and we can kind of look back and have a laugh at it. We were always very close, but no, nothing of that nature."

The friendship between the childhood co-stars remains sweet and heartwarming. In 2018, Emma shared an adorable selfie with Tom to congratulate him on his new series. A year later, Watson shared a picture photographed by Tom.

🌴🤡 Tom’s @OriginSeries is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend. pic.twitter.com/P5LzXOkKBH — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) November 8, 2018

Also Read: 5 Most liked pictures of Kylie Jenner on Instagram

The same year, Tom also posted a reunion photo with Emma. According to Felton’s caption, he was teaching Emma to play guitar.

In his most recent ET interview, Tom also shared that the pair continue to be in touch quite regularly.

"I spoke to Emma a couple days ago, and immediately it was conversations about, 'Oh wow, the kitchen sink's been plugged' or some trivial nonsense like my dog wouldn't eat a particular kind of food."

Emma is currently in a relationship with Leo Robinton. Meanwhile, Tom Felton continues to remain single. On the career front, Tom is set to appear in the upcoming British drama “Save the Cinema”.

Also Read: Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox relationship explored: Truth behind dating rumors and their platonic love

Help us improve our coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by david.benjamin