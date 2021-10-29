$50,000 Hermès to $2,000 Givenchy pumps: A glimpse into Kylie Jenner's wardrobe

Popular businesswoman and media personality Kylie Jenner recently showed off a picture of her closet after the addition of new Fall Collection items. With $50,000 Crocodile Birkin Hermès and a pair of $2,000 Givenchy Pumps, Kylie is a style icon for sure.

A Chanel purse, Hermès, and Dior bags as well as a bottom shelf with Tom Ford kicks can also be spotted in the picture.

Kylie Jenner's wardrobe collection is sure to leave fans spellbound

Kylie was named "the world's youngest self-made billionaire" in 2019. On Wednesday, the cosmetics mogul shared a picture of her wardrobe that has been updated with two new additions for the fall season.

Kylie is quite famous for her walk-in closet which is filled with a wide variety of designer bags and shoes worth a whopping one million dollars in total.

The businesswoman is said to have individual closets for everyday clothing, workout clothes, a VIP storage room, a handbag closet, and even a custom-designed fitting room.

Kylie also posted pictures of her Spring 2021 collection consisting of a crystal-encrusted purse from Judith Leiber. The collection also included open-toe high heel pumps as well as mules of varied colors.

Additionally, there were several brightly colored purses, including a dusty blue Hermès Birkin bag, a beige Chanel, and a large Louis Vuitton bag.

Judith Leiber is a high-street fashion brand that is also used by Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

Kylie's closet collection of Birkin, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton bags (Image via Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

Award-winning interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard has revealed that the young billionaire has over 400 designer handbags in various closets around her mansion.

He said, “There are at least 400 bags, mostly Hermés, lots of Birkin bags and then Louis Vuitton, lots of Chanel and some Dior and Fendi. Lots of them are collectors items. She’s bought some as investments and they’re treated like works of art.”

Kylie Jenner is clearly a fan of style with sharp-toe stilettos as well as mule sandals, which have become ultra-trendy in recent years.

Other heels sitting on her shelves include a pair of tan brown crocodile-embossed Prada pumps featuring a sharp pointed toe, strappy black leather Tom Ford platform sandals, Saint Laurent open-toed mules, and slinky gold metallic Jimmy Choo sandals.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan