"Sweatshop labor": Kylie Jenner under fire after terrible Kylie Swim reviews reveal cheap and poor quality products

Kylie Jenner finally launched her much-awaited swimwear line, Kylie Swim, on September 17. The supermodel has been teasing her fans about the product launch for the past few months.
Following the launch, the 24-year-old announced that some of her products sold out immediately. Unfortunately, customers were left disappointed after receiving the highly anticipated swimwear.
Several fans complained about the low quality, faulty seams, and cluttered tailoring of the products given the high price range. Many took to social media to slam the fashion mogul for failing to meet their expectations.
One Instagram user claimed that the products were made in sweatshops or factories where employees are made to work long hours with low wages:
"Sweatshop labor."
Another user added:
“Looks like fast fashion made in a sweatshop.”
Meanwhile, TikTok also lit up with multiple reviews from disappointed customers who denounced the swimwear for its cheap and poor quality.
Twitter condemns Kylie Jenner’s new swimwear products
Kylie Jenner began her entrepreneurship journey at 14 after launching the Kendall & Kylie clothing line in collaboration with Kendall Jenner.
She further established her stronghold as a businesswoman with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits in 2015. The brand was later renamed Kylie Cosmetics and earned $300 million in revenue by 2016.
The reality TV star’s latest venture is a brand new swimwear line that she launched earlier this month. Kylie Swim products come in shades of bright orange, yellow and red. It mainly includes $80 one-piece cutouts, $40 classic triangle swimsuits, and $45 matching sarongs.
The line also launched three different styles of swimsuits for children. But Kylie Jenner soon came under fire as customer reviews of the products turned out to be highly disappointing.
Several users took to Twitter to share their negative reviews of Kylie Swim and expressed their regret about ordering the products:
As criticism continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kylie Jenner will address the grievances from customers in the days to come. Meanwhile, she has also launched Kylie Baby, a new line of child skincare essentials.