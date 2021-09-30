"Sweatshop labor": Kylie Jenner under fire after terrible Kylie Swim reviews reveal cheap and poor quality products

Kylie Jenner finally launched her much-awaited swimwear line, Kylie Swim, on September 17. The supermodel has been teasing her fans about the product launch for the past few months.

Following the launch, the 24-year-old announced that some of her products sold out immediately. Unfortunately, customers were left disappointed after receiving the highly anticipated swimwear.

Several fans complained about the low quality, faulty seams, and cluttered tailoring of the products given the high price range. Many took to social media to slam the fashion mogul for failing to meet their expectations.

One Instagram user claimed that the products were made in sweatshops or factories where employees are made to work long hours with low wages:

"Sweatshop labor."

Another user added:

“Looks like fast fashion made in a sweatshop.”

Meanwhile, TikTok also lit up with multiple reviews from disappointed customers who denounced the swimwear for its cheap and poor quality.

Twitter condemns Kylie Jenner’s new swimwear products

Kylie Jenner slammed for launching low-quality products in latest swimwear line (Image via Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner began her entrepreneurship journey at 14 after launching the Kendall & Kylie clothing line in collaboration with Kendall Jenner.

She further established her stronghold as a businesswoman with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits in 2015. The brand was later renamed Kylie Cosmetics and earned $300 million in revenue by 2016.

The reality TV star’s latest venture is a brand new swimwear line that she launched earlier this month. Kylie Swim products come in shades of bright orange, yellow and red. It mainly includes $80 one-piece cutouts, $40 classic triangle swimsuits, and $45 matching sarongs.

The line also launched three different styles of swimsuits for children. But Kylie Jenner soon came under fire as customer reviews of the products turned out to be highly disappointing.

Several users took to Twitter to share their negative reviews of Kylie Swim and expressed their regret about ordering the products:

immediately yes @kayyy_1a Ordered Kylieswim when it came out and have just seen all the quality reviews on tiktok and now I want a MF REFUNDDD!!! Sorry how is it so expensive for see through, paper thin material? She a mf scammer 🙃🙃🙃 Ordered Kylieswim when it came out and have just seen all the quality reviews on tiktok and now I want a MF REFUNDDD!!! Sorry how is it so expensive for see through, paper thin material? She a mf scammer 🙃🙃🙃

Liana $avage @lianasavang kylieswim being trash quality is so embarrassing and i hope all the girlies get refunded bc what a scam LOL kylieswim being trash quality is so embarrassing and i hope all the girlies get refunded bc what a scam LOL

miranda mckingsby @laffmytitsoff All I’m gonna say is if KylieSkin was shit and KylieSwim is shit PLEASE reconsider before purchasing KylieBaby All I’m gonna say is if KylieSkin was shit and KylieSwim is shit PLEASE reconsider before purchasing KylieBaby

the common denominator @FAlTHOCEAN they reviewing kylie lil swim line on tiktok like of course it’s bad have u seen her makeup products they r also bad she is not a good business person they reviewing kylie lil swim line on tiktok like of course it’s bad have u seen her makeup products they r also bad she is not a good business person

Tay🌸 @taybaem10 y’all really thought kylie swim was going to be good quality huh 😭🤣 y’all really thought kylie swim was going to be good quality huh 😭🤣

kass @lifewithkassidy Why y'all paying for Kylie swim? It's SHITE. I get better stuff on shein, no 🧢 Why y'all paying for Kylie swim? It's SHITE. I get better stuff on shein, no 🧢

Leslie @les_leann Kylies swim line is so trash lmfao literally cheap ass material and expensive af Kylies swim line is so trash lmfao literally cheap ass material and expensive af

T 🧚🏽‍♀️ @oatmilkluvr11 I impulsively bought Kylie Swim and the reviews are so bad .. crying and throwing up but also I paid with PayPal so it’s all good I impulsively bought Kylie Swim and the reviews are so bad .. crying and throwing up but also I paid with PayPal so it’s all good

Bonnie @bonnie_p007 #kylieswim Kylie Swim scamming folks with these cheaply made swimsuits for $80 #KylieJenner @SHEIN_official has better quality for a quarter of the price Kylie Swim scamming folks with these cheaply made swimsuits for $80 #KylieJenner #kylieswim @SHEIN_official has better quality for a quarter of the price https://t.co/yHz2f5e1N8

As criticism continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kylie Jenner will address the grievances from customers in the days to come. Meanwhile, she has also launched Kylie Baby, a new line of child skincare essentials.

