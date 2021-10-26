"She's trying to look black": Kylie Jenner blackfishing allegations explained as dissent rises online

The Kardashian sisters are often called out for blackfishing their followers along with their Instagram posts, and Kylie Jenner is the latest sister amongst the lot caught on the internet.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister took to her Instagram stories on Sunday where she posted a video of herself listening to music in her car. While doing so, she showcased her pregnancy along with her makeup, while playing Don Toliver’s latest track Smoke.

ᴹ @grandebIowjob nobody talks about kylie's blackfishing huh... 💀 nobody talks about kylie's blackfishing huh... 💀 https://t.co/3c0NL5hrr9

Kylie Jenner’s followers were disappointed to see the 24-year-old blackfish yet again. "Blackfishing" is a term used to describe people masquerading as being of Black or mixed race, when they are in fact white.

Kylie Jenner looked significantly darker in her latest Instagram story which caused outrage online.

Kylie Jenner blackfishes the internet and causes social media outrage

This is not the first time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been accused of blackfishing. Last year, Kylie Jenner uploaded a picture of herself in March which received immense heat online. The makeup mogul was exposed for copying Beyoncé’s outfit and makeup.

The latest Instagram story in question has led to Kylie Jenner going viral online for the wrong reasons. Several netizens stated that her makeup looked “too dark.”

One Twitter user mocked the Kylie Cosmetics founder for using Fenty Beauty's foundation shade 420, a shade made for people with darker skin. It was evident that the social media user was taking a dig at Kylie Cosmetics' failure.

Other tweets which exposed the reality show star for blackfishing included:

Bipartisan Bipolar Indian @thebipolarbooks @nypost Is she white? or is she considered white? was she already considered black for promotional or branding purposes?We live in very complex times. @nypost Is she white? or is she considered white? was she already considered black for promotional or branding purposes?We live in very complex times.

Robert L. Fisher @RobertLFisher1 @nypost In the old days there were circus freaks and people paid money to gawk at them. Now we have the Kardashians and people pay money to gawk at them. Not much has changed. @nypost In the old days there were circus freaks and people paid money to gawk at them. Now we have the Kardashians and people pay money to gawk at them. Not much has changed.

Tracy Guzzardo @tracy_4571 @nypost She was way prettier when she was her natural self years ago. @nypost She was way prettier when she was her natural self years ago.

Jami Poth @Jami9277 @nypost Normally I don’t agree with this stuff, but yes, she’s trying to look black. @nypost Normally I don’t agree with this stuff, but yes, she’s trying to look black.

Prior to Kylie Jenner being accused of blackfishing, singer Jesy Nelson also made headlines for the same. Rumors of Nelson deleting comments regarding her blackfishing her audience emerged online. In an interview with Vulture, the singer denied doing so but later confirmed in an email to the publication that her team was doing so to protect her mental health.

Jessy Nelson was accused of blackfishing in her latest music video Boyz (Image via Getty)

Nelson has received backlash for blackfishing in her music video for her latest song Boyz, which featured Nicki Minaj. While the latter showed her support towards Nelson, Minaj slammed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality. Nicki Minaj said in her video:

"Black people get on this sh*t everyday and praise Kylie Jenner and Kim [Kardashian] and all the girls in their family. And if you pull up a before and after of Kylie, her shade is probably like 20 shades darker now, from how she looked as a kid."

As Kylie Jenner continues to receive backlash for blackfishing, she has also been receiving bad reviews for her latest swimwear collection Kylie Swim, with several customers claiming the material was of poor quality.

