Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner still together? Rapper officially set to become a father again as latter confirms pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has officially confirmed she is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott following weeks of speculation about a rumored pregnancy. The supermodel took to Instagram to share the news through a heartwarming video compilation.

In the video, Kylie Jenner can be seen sharing her immediate pregnancy test results with an elated Travis. The clip also shows the former visiting the hospital accompanied by the rapper and their first child, Stormi Webster.

Later in the video, the three-year-old hands the sonogram reports to an emotional Kris Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch exclaims:

"What is this? Wait, are you pregnant? Stormi, we're going to have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life."

The montage also shows moments from Kylie Jenner’s intimate 24th birthday celebrations. Rumors about a possible pregnancy previously intensified after the Kardashian-Jenner family kept Kylie’s birthday bash low-key as compared to previous years.

The footage comes to an end with little Stormi placing a kiss atop her mother’s growing baby bump. Speculations about the pregnancy began after Kylie and Travis sparked reunion rumors a couple of months ago.

A source close to Kylie told People that the 24-year-old has been waiting to give Stormi a sibling for the past two years:

“[Kylie] has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. “She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

On 15 June 2021, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were photographed together at the Parsons Benefit in New York City. The duo parted ways in 2019 but continued to maintain a great friendship while co-parenting Stormi.

Exploring Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have often made news for their whirlwind romance over the years. The duo were first spotted together at Coachella in 2017. In a later interview with GQ, Kylie shared that she went on tour with the musician following the concert to enjoy their new relationship:

"Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, 'I'm going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?' Because we obviously liked each other. We had a lot of downtime. It was organic... We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us."

That same year, the youngest Jenner sibling attended Travis’ 25th birthday party and reportedly met his family. Nearly a month after their relationship, the duo decided to get matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles in reference to Travis’ song Butterfly Effect.

In February 2018, Kylie Jenner stunned fans after revealing she had given birth to her first child with Travis. She kept her first pregnancy completely under wraps until baby Stormi was born.

Speaking on the secret pregnancy during the KUWTK Reunion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained to host Andy Cohen the reason behind her decision to keep the news private:

“I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”

Travis Scott reportedly gifted Kylie Jenner a $1.4 million Ferrari as a pregnancy gift in 2018. The family-of-three was first seen together celebrating Stormi’s first Easter in April 2018. The couple also returned to Coachella to enjoy a vacation.

Later that month, Kylie Jenner rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain to celebrate the rapper’s 27th birthday. The pair also took their daughter on a vacation to Turks and Caicos for the birthday celebrations.

Kylie and Travis also made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2018 and packed on the PDA while posing for the camera. The couple were also featured on the cover of the GQ August 2018 issue. Kylie Jenner even appeared on a Travis’ Stop Trying To Be God music video that same month.

The pair also started living together in 2018. Towards the end of the year, they sparked engagement and wedding rumors once again after Kylie Jenner was spotted with a ring on her finger on several occasions. The duo also brought a lavish $13.45 million house in Beverly Hills together.

By the end of 2018, Kylie and Travis had repeatedly addressed each other on social media as “hubby and wifey”. The latter even expressed his desire to take the next step in the relationship. In February 2019, Travis Scott made news again for his romantic gesture towards his girlfriend.

The singer decorated Kylie Jenner’s house with large hearts made of red roses to celebrate Valentine’s Day. He also created a pathway with candles and a neon heart display.

Unfortunately, the trouble in Paradise began after rumors about Travis cheating on Kylie made the rounds online. Although the rapper denied the cheating allegations, the relationship reportedly hit a rough patch.

However, the couple eventually reconciled after going on vacation to Mexico in April 2019. They also attended Coachella together. Following a string of public appearances, the couple reportedly decided to take some time off from their relationship in October 2019.

However, reunion rumors made the rounds when the pair quarantined together with their daughter last year. The speculation solidified after Kylie Jenner was seen celebrating Travis’ 29th birthday in May.

The couple seemingly confirmed the rumors after their Parsons Benefit appearance in June. They have now taken the internet by storm again after revealing their second pregnancy together.

Although it has been confirmed that the pair will soon welcome another child, they are yet to announce if they are officially back together as a couple.

