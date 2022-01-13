Julia Fox and Kanye West kiss on date night, just a day after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian grab dinner together 

Kanye West and Julia Fox seem to be giving Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian a run for their money in the PDA department.

The well-known artist went to Delilah in West Hollywood with Fox and a few of his friends on the night of January 12. They were sitting next to each other on a couch and enjoying the music being played.

However, they shared a kiss while leaving the spot. This is not the first time they have shared a little PDA, and they have previously done a photoshoot together.

The rapper and his girlfriend ordered pizza and ice cream and were seen cuddling while having the ice cream. They were also joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, The Game, and Evan Ross.

Meanwhile, Kim has seen the viral pictures, and TMZ sources said she is happy with the fact that Julia is a fan of the Kardashian family.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hang out together

Before Kanye West went out with Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian was seen enjoying some time with Pete Davidson. The pair grabbed some hot eats followed by a date night on January 11.

The Saturday Night Live host and Pete were seen at Jon & Vinny’s and they entered and exited the restaurant from the rear side. The duo then went to the local Rite Aid and grabbed some Thrifty ice cream for dessert.

The popular model has been spotted with Pete several times in the last few weeks. They spent some time in L.A. before Christmas and went to the Bahamas with some friends.

Pizza is considered to be the best date choice for Kim and the comedian, since the latter took Kardashian to his favorite place in Staten Island for pizza and pasta during their first date.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian relationship timeline

The 44-year-old record producer started dating Kim Kardashian in April 2012. They got engaged in October 2013 and tied the knot at Fort di Belvedere in Florence in May 2014.

The former couple became the parents of four children: North “Nori” West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

The pair’s status and successful careers were heavily covered by the media and their relationship was the main headline of every news portal.

The artist then disclosed on Twitter that he was trying to divorce the Drop Dead Diva star while her family was attempting to lock him up. CNN reported in January 2021 that the couple were discussing a divorce and the 41-year-old socialite filed for it in February 2021.

Kanye and Kim agreed to share joint custody of their children and the former expressed that he would have liked to stay with the popular media personality instead of getting divorced.

