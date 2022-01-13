Who is Essence? All about the rapper spotted with Kodak Black in viral hockey game video

A clip of Kodak Black with a woman at an NHL game recently went viral on January 11. The video shows the artist dancing with a woman in a suite at FLA Live Arena while the Florida Panthers were facing off against the Vancouver Canucks. A few people assumed that the pair was getting too up, close, and personal.

The Miami Herald reported that the clip was shared on Twitter by user @David954FLA. The Twitter user and Panthers season ticket holder confirmed that Kodak did not get intimate with the woman seen in the video.

Another video provided a clear look at the moment taking place next to the Panthers’ executive box and it seemingly showed the pair dancing. After the videos went viral, NHL removed a tweet that had two pictures of Black.

The rapper then shared an Instagram video of himself getting hyped up with fans. The woman also shared information about the game on social media, saying it was their second date.

Everything known about Kodak Black’s rumored girlfriend

Essence earned fame after being spotted with Kodak Black (Image via vvsnce/Twitter)

While Kodak Black’s video with a woman went viral, his fans were curious to learn more about his rumored girlfriend, Essence. She gained recognition when her video with Black went viral and she can currently be spotted in the singer’s Instagram posts.

Essence released her single Back It Up on her YouTube channel VVsnceEVO. The music video was released in December 2021.

While speaking to DJ Smallz Eyes 2, she talked about the origin of her name and ethnicity. She said that her late father came up with the name before her birth since it means "pure". She also stated that her mother’s family is from Cape Verde and her father was black.

Her Instagram stories show that she and Kodak are busy recording the single they have been working on together. She also thanked the rapper in a post, saying that she was humbled and grateful to him.

Kodak Black’s personal life

The Pompano Beach, Florida native announced his engagement to musician Mellow Rackz in February 2021, although they split a few months later. He is already the father of a son with ex-girlfriend Jammiah Broomfield.

Reports say the 24-year-old announced the pregnancy of Maranda Johnson in late 2021 and is ready to welcome his second child.

