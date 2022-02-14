Who is Skete? Kanye West x Pete Davidson memes take over internet as Civil War post goes viral

As the Kanye West and Pete Davidson feud continues to keep the internet entertained, there seems to be a new person added to the battle. The former referred to “Skete” in his recent Instagram posts, leading to a storm of memes taking over the internet. This comes after the 44-year-old rapper was unimpressed by his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Davidson.
Kanye West took to Instagram today, uploading a photoshopped poster of Marvel’s Venom and Spider-Man. One could also see Drake sitting in the background of the same. He referred to Davidson by his nickname “Skete” in the Instagram post. The rapper claimed that the feud between the two was better than anything Disney could ever create.
He went on to blast the comedian, stating that people in high school would never listen to Davidson’s friend’s Machine Gun Kelly’s songs.
Prior to the same, Kanye West also uploaded a photoshopped Captain America Civil War image which included him ready to face off the 28-year-old. In the same picture, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future were seen as his allies.
Davidson’s side included Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Kid Cudi. The post has since been deleted.
West has been in disagreement with all of the aforementioned celebrities on Davidson’s side.
Kanye West’s recent Instagram posts explained
Amongst the many other social media trolling the rapper took part in, one also involved Hillary Clinton. West threw shade at Davidson’s Hillary Clinton tattoo in an Instagram post as well. He claimed that there are “a group of people who run media and the election thank god for free speech.”
West also uploaded a cropped image of Davidson and Kardashian together. He captioned the Instagram post that he wondered whether Instagram would shut his account down after he continued to diss “Hillary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend.”
As the internet continues to watch the West-Davidson drama unfold, many have created several memes. A few read:
Kanye West’s feud with Pete Davidson’s allies explored
In the aforementioned Civil War poster, the Donda 2 rapper made it clear that he has severed ties with a few celebrities, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
He also included Taylor Swift, whom he has infamously been feuding with since 2009. The rapper interrupted her during her MTV VMAs Best Video by a Female Artist acceptance speech. He also called her a “b**ch” in his 2016 track Famous.
West also showcased his beef with Billie Eilish, who he expects an apology from. He demanded that the 20-year-old singer apologize to Travis Scott for throwing shade at him at one of her concerts.
West also included a picture of Kid Cudi, with whom he now has a strained relationship. This comes after the rapper felt betrayed that Cudi was friends with Davidson.