Who is Skete? Kanye West x Pete Davidson memes take over internet as Civil War post goes viral

As the Kanye West and Pete Davidson feud continues to keep the internet entertained, there seems to be a new person added to the battle. The former referred to “Skete” in his recent Instagram posts, leading to a storm of memes taking over the internet. This comes after the 44-year-old rapper was unimpressed by his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Davidson.

Kanye West took to Instagram today, uploading a photoshopped poster of Marvel’s Venom and Spider-Man. One could also see Drake sitting in the background of the same. He referred to Davidson by his nickname “Skete” in the Instagram post. The rapper claimed that the feud between the two was better than anything Disney could ever create.

He went on to blast the comedian, stating that people in high school would never listen to Davidson’s friend’s Machine Gun Kelly’s songs.

Prior to the same, Kanye West also uploaded a photoshopped Captain America Civil War image which included him ready to face off the 28-year-old. In the same picture, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future were seen as his allies.

Davidson’s side included Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Kid Cudi. The post has since been deleted.

West has been in disagreement with all of the aforementioned celebrities on Davidson’s side.

Kanye West's deleted Instagram post (Image via kanyewest/Instagram)

Kanye West’s recent Instagram posts explained

Amongst the many other social media trolling the rapper took part in, one also involved Hillary Clinton. West threw shade at Davidson’s Hillary Clinton tattoo in an Instagram post as well. He claimed that there are “a group of people who run media and the election thank god for free speech.”

West also uploaded a cropped image of Davidson and Kardashian together. He captioned the Instagram post that he wondered whether Instagram would shut his account down after he continued to diss “Hillary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend.”

As the internet continues to watch the West-Davidson drama unfold, many have created several memes. A few read:

ye4us @ye4us 🤡🤡🤡🤡 Ye gave Skete the biggest day of his career and Skete got nothin to promote🤡🤡🤡🤡 Ye gave Skete the biggest day of his career and Skete got nothin to promote 😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/1fAOuozAnl

j @littlej19_ had to take a break midway thru the euphoria ep to get an update on the big event … oh the super bowl? no haha i’m talking about kanye vs skete ofc had to take a break midway thru the euphoria ep to get an update on the big event … oh the super bowl? no haha i’m talking about kanye vs skete ofc

𝒯 🌹✨ @tonetthecool Kanye when he saw Pete—i mean SKETE’s Super Bowl commercial Kanye when he saw Pete—i mean SKETE’s Super Bowl commercial https://t.co/fU7frDkyMm

David Nemetz @DavidNemetz_ Kanye when he finds out Skete gets tackled in a super bowl ad Kanye when he finds out Skete gets tackled in a super bowl ad https://t.co/8DmHD0Z9HF

sand worm (bengals arc)⛷ @duneworm69 kanye calling pete davidson skete the funniest thing i’ve ever seen kanye calling pete davidson skete the funniest thing i’ve ever seen

🅿️eachy @Real_JustPeachy Kanye’s Instagram is starting to look like a Pete Davidson stan account. Kanye’s Instagram is starting to look like a Pete Davidson stan account. https://t.co/a2WrUN50QL

🖤itstheCoConutWater🖤 @TravelMiaa Taylor swift wondering how she ended up in this Kanye/Pete Davidson feud Taylor swift wondering how she ended up in this Kanye/Pete Davidson feud https://t.co/r6SNo1zr3u

Kanye West’s feud with Pete Davidson’s allies explored

In the aforementioned Civil War poster, the Donda 2 rapper made it clear that he has severed ties with a few celebrities, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

He also included Taylor Swift, whom he has infamously been feuding with since 2009. The rapper interrupted her during her MTV VMAs Best Video by a Female Artist acceptance speech. He also called her a “b**ch” in his 2016 track Famous.

West also showcased his beef with Billie Eilish, who he expects an apology from. He demanded that the 20-year-old singer apologize to Travis Scott for throwing shade at him at one of her concerts.

West also included a picture of Kid Cudi, with whom he now has a strained relationship. This comes after the rapper felt betrayed that Cudi was friends with Davidson.

