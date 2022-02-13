"The knife just goes in deeper": Kanye West crosses out Pete Davidson from photo as feud with Kid Cudi intensifies

It seems like the problems between Kanye West and Kid Cudi are not going to subside any time soon. In a recent Instagram post, Ye revealed that there is no place for Cudi on Donda 2 as he remains close to his former wife’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

West shared a black-and-white throwback picture from a dinner at Nobu Malibu with Cudi and Davidson, where Pete’s picture was crossed out. The caption read:

“I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK. THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

Pete Davidson's face has been cut in a throwback picture (Image via stayinthebag/Twitter)

The night out in the photo happened back in 2019 with Kim Kardashian and Timothee Chalamet. Pete joked about being stuck with the bill that day while celebrating Cudi’s 35th birthday. Speaking to Vanity Fair at the time, he said:

“[Kanye] kept ordering the whole entire time and I didn’t know he was coming and I already put my card down to pay because I thought it would be just me and Cudi.”

When asked about what Ye ordered, Davidson replied with a puzzled "a bunch of rich people stuff" and added that West’s attitude was to order anything because they could, and then they all would have one bite.

Kid Cudi excluded from Kanye West’s Donda 2

Kanye West recently revealed that Kid Cudi won’t be a part of Donda 2 because of his association with Pete Davidson. The former also called out Cudi in a handwritten note which read:

“Just so everyone knows that Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now.”

Handwritten note shared by Kanye West (Image via raptalksk/Twitter)

Kid Cudi called Kanye West a dinosaur (Image via Gangster Dreamz/Twitter)

Fans were curious to know the identity of the "you know who" and most of them speculated that it could be Pete Davidson.

However, things did not end there, and Cudi responded to Ye by calling him a dinosaur and added that he is "the best thing about West’s albums since the time they met each other."

Kid Cudi also mentioned on Twitter that they talked about it a few weeks back and criticized Ye for lying to get online attention.

Also Read Article Continues below

Donda 2 is scheduled for release on February 22, 2022, and is Ye’s 11th studio album. The rapper also announced the album’s public listening party at Miami’s LoanDepot Park Stadium. Tickets will go on sale from February 14, 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee