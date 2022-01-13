Moneybagg Yo confirms Kanye West’s Donda 2 through Instagram

Rapper Moneybagg Yo took to Instagram to publicly confirm the sequel to Kanye West's Donda. The exchange, posted by the Memphis rapper on his Instagram story, shows the Donda rapper greeting the former. Ye asked the rapper to send over a beat to be put on the new album.

Interaction between Kanye West and Moneybagg Yo (Image via @moneybaggyo on Instagram)

He wrote:

"I need to lock in with you on DONDA 2."

The exchange was also reposted by Norwegian music streaming site TIDAL. Donda 2 will be the sequel to Ye's 2021 release Donda, which was named after his mother.

Kanye West's fans began speculating the Donda sequel early

Kanye fans began speculating about a potential Donda sequel at the beginning of the year. Moneybagg was recently photographed in the studio with Kanye, The Game, and Antonio Brown. The photograph was shared by The Game on his Instagram and was captioned: 'D R I L L M A T I C'.

Kanye West was also reunited with Hit-Boy during a studio session. The picture caused uproar on Twitter, and started the initial speculations of a prospective new song.

Kanye West's tenth studio album Donda was released via his label GOOD Music on August 29, 2021. The album was recorded at various locations throughout the summer of 2021. The album welcomed features by big names from the industry like The Weeknd, Sunday Service Choir, Jay Z, Playboi Carti, Da Baby, Vori, and Marilyn Manson.

Donda scored the most first-day streams for an album in 2021 on both Apple Music and Spotify. It became West's 10th consecutive chart-topper on the US Billboard. In the first week, the album amassed 341 million streams and close to 37,000 sales.

The Donda album was certified gold in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It has since been nominated for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

This week has already been a momentous one for the rapper, with him having released the music video for Heaven and Hell from Donda, and the return of his Yeezy Gap hoodie.

