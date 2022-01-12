Kanye West's Yeezy GAP hoodie: Price, where to buy it from and more 

Kanye West's visual track for "Heaven and Hell" aired on the January 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN.

The artist debuted a commercial for his newly minted brand, Yeezy Gap. As Georgia was locking horns with Alabama for dominance at NCAA, masked shadows came around the corners in white and black tones to Ye's Heaven and Hell, a song from his latest album, Donda.

All about Kanye West's 'Yeezy Gap' hoodie

The music video of Heaven and Hell also serves as promotional content for new Yeezy Gap hoodies. All "souls" in this video can be seen wearing plain black hoodies, which are now on sale at the Yeezy Gap website for $80.

The hoodie is available for purchase globally in black and blue colors.

Fans are particularly hyped about this hoodie line

In an interview with WSJ magazine, Ye West called hoodies the most important apparel in winter looks. He described his perfect hoodie as "slightly cropped at the waist" and "heavy as a winter coat."

The Yeezy Gap hoodie completely justifies those specs. When they are combined with the Yeezy-ness and the tag of being "limited-edition" of the collab from such a big brand, it becomes an item ripe to the hype for fashion enthusiasts and the fans of Ye.

West's Yeezy Gap hoodie became the most-selling item in a single day, more than any other product in Gap's history. Moreover, it became the most hyped hoodie of the year 2021 as soon as it came in.

Heaven and Hell - a cinematic masterpiece

The track is from Ye's 10th studio album, Donda, which was released in August 2021. The album consists of 30 songs and recently Ye' dropped a surprise music video of Heaven and Hell for his fans.

The music video comes with insane visuals from his reimaginings of 'Gustave Dore's Paradiso' paintings. Fans, as usual, are speechless about the visuals and consider it a "goated" music video from Ye.

Ye has yet again won the hearts of millions of fans. He has managed to achieve the perfect balance between business and pleasure by giving fans both a "sick" music video and track while promoting his hoodie collection from the mint new brand Yeezy Gap.

