How much are Kim Kardashian's Nike Air Max 95? Price explored as searches for sneakers reportedly shoot up 210% 

Kim Kardashian took Instagram by storm by simply wearing Nike shoes, all the while seemingly taking a possible shot at her ex-husband Kanye West.

The famous personality shared a series of pictures where she seemed to be enjoying her getaway while wearing a cute outfit. What was even more interesting were the pair of shoes she matched her outfit with.

Kim Kardashian shared pictures from her tropical vacation while flaunting Nike's Air Max 95 in Pink Foam. Reportedly, fifteen minutes after the post, the search for the term "Air Max 95" was increased by 210%, and the search for "Pink Air Max 95" shot up by a whopping 2400%, according to thesoulsupplier.

It's no surprise that Kim is no longer 'Team Yeezy' since her split with singer Ye, and fans didn't fail to notice the same.

Nike and Yeezy had a huge fallout in 2013 ,following which Kanye dissed the brand for disrespecting their employees and took his Yeezy franchise to Adidas.

Naturally, the post raised speculation of Kim taking a hit at Kanye. After Kim was spotted wearing the shoes, fans took to Twitter and poked fun at the dig from Kardashian towards her ex-husband.

Nike Air Max 95 Gunsmoke 'Pink Foam' price

The Air Max 95, sported in the color 'Gunsmoke/Pink Foam', was released in 2020 and became an instant classic as soon as it dropped. The retail price for the shoes is $168. However, they are sold out on nike.com and can only be purchased from resellers as of now.

The Air Max branding is placed on the tongue of the shoes. Pink rip-stop eyelet panels cover the forefoot and a reflective detailing pops from the underlays of black mesh.

The bottom half of the shoe is painted in stealthy black and gets lighter into white as it approaches the top. The "Swoosh" logo is embroided at the rear quarter in pink, next to the Air branding.

More details about Kim Kardashian's pink outfit

The 41- year old influencer paired a pink top with similar-colored high-waisted leggings from boandtee.com. The Bo+Tee Seamless Full Length Leggings and Evolve Crop Top are workout staples which give maximum support during a gym session.

Kardashian styled her outfit with a ponytail and neutral nails to give off a soft glam look.

