What does the Jordan logo symbolize? History explored as Kanye West has fans hoping for Ye x Jordan collab

Fans have long dreamt of the day when a Ye x Jordan collaboration would take place. This seemed highly unlikely considering that Kanye's YEEZY shoes are made in collaboration with competitor, Adidas.

However, Kanye shared a post today that could possibly be hinting at a collaboration with Jordan, and fans couldn't be more excited.

The post from Kanye West left fans in a frenzy as they showed their excitement for the expected collab in the comments section under Kanye's Instagram post:

Fans react to the possible Yeezy Jordan collab (Image via Instagram)

Kanye "Ye" West reposted a tweet from the Nice Kicks Twitter account which stated that Marcus (Michael Jordan's second oldest son) was looking forward to a collab between Kanye, DJ Khaled, and Jordan.

Nice Kicks also shared a comment by Marcus, who seemed open to a collab between the three legends:

"Let's make THAT convo happen @djkhaled @kanyewest & Pops .... IT'S A NEW YEARRRR, NEW TEETH, NEW STORES, NEW WATCHES, NEW WHIPS AND NEW CONVOS "

What does the Jordan logo symbolize?

The Jumpman logo is owned by Nike specifically for promoting Jordan shoes. The logo is the silhouette of Michael Jordan, a professional basketball player who formerly played with the Chicago Bulls.

The logo can be traced back to a photoshoot for Life magazine in 1984, in which Michael was seen wearing New Balance basketball shoes in one of the shots. Later, the pose and the shot were recreated by Michael wearing Black Toe shoes in 1985.

The first pair of shoes to feature the Jumpman logo were Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan III. The emblem then started appearing on every pair of the label from IV, V, XI to 2018's XXXIII. Michael opened his first Jumpman flagship store in Chicago on State Street in October 2015.

Kanye's love for Jordans and MJ

It is no secret that Kanye has had a complicated relationship with the brand Nike. The first YEEZY shoes were released with Nike. Kanye was a proud Nike fan until they had a falling out in 2013, following which he collaborated with Adidas.

However, Kanye made it clear that he will always respect Michael Jordan. In February 2016, Kanye tweeted an apology to MJ, saying:

Kanye also openly expressed his love for the shoes and MJ during an appearance on Nick Cannon's podcast Cannon's Class:

“In my Adidas contract, [I] definitely should be able to wear Jordans. They need to be part of reparations. You can’t tell a Black man not to wear Jordans.”

Hopefully, both sides will bury the hatchet and come together for this extremely awaited collab.

