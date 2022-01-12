Best served wardrobe choices by Kanye West 

Kanye West has certainly made a hugely successful empire when it comes to the music industry, but he is also unparralled when it comes to menswear.

His influence in the men's fashion world is fearsome; from futuristic to tailored designs and casual looks, Kanye West can slay it all.

Not only that, he is also the brains behind the multi-billion dollar brand, Yeezy. When you look at Kanye's stylish fashion choices, it's no wonder Yeezy brand has become a part of never ending hype.

Kanye's historic fashion moments

1) VH1 Hip-Hop Honors 2005

This sensational fashion statement of brown and pink from Ye's College Dropout & Late Registration era became synonymous with "Old Kanye." In September 2005, at VH1 Hip Hop Honors, Kanye wore tinted sunglasses as an accessory, with a layer of white shirt under a beige and brown sweater with pink accents by Fred Perry.

2) Margiela mask

Kanye West and Maison Margiela collaborated in 2013 to create multiple outfits and iconic masks for the Yeezus Tour. The face mask created huge hype amongst fans and became a "Halloween Look of the Year". The mask was filled with crystals and other details exclusively made for West.

3) Céline shirt for the win

It's no doubt Ye's 2011 performance at the Coachella was one of the most iconic moments in modern music history. One of the reasons it became iconic was his fashion choice of Céline shirt from the collection by Phoebe Philo (SS11). The shirt was paired with Balmain jeans. The same shirt was worn by Travis scott to give respect to Ye's music.

4) Versace x H&M Runway steal

Kanye west VersacexH&M (image by the atlanta journal constitution)

Kanye West didn't look away from fast fashion when he dappered this H&M x Versace Jacket in leopard print at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (2011). The item quickly became "luxury" from "fast-fashion". Well, at least he tried being casual.

5) A dazzling look for the "Best-Dressed Couple" at Met Gala

Kanye and Kim orchestrated this stunning fashion moment by co-ordinating their Met Gala (2016) outfits, leaving all of us in awe. Olivier Rousteing created these extravagant designs for the couple as they showed up in the Balmain aesthetic.

Mr. West wore a crystal-encrusted denim jacket layered upon a casual dad T-shirt paired with shredded 'Fear of God' jeans. Completing his look, he wore white contacts to give a daring cyborg vibe.

6) A leather suit to the Oscars!

Only Kanye West can pull off a leather suit at the Oscars.

On Febuary 9, 2020, Kanye West showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party wearing a Dunhill double-breasted leather suit. Apparently he was smittened by this silhouette at his GQ cover shoot and requested this version for the party itself.

