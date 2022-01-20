Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Blue Tint": Where to buy, restock date, price and more

The much awaited Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Blue Tint” will be back in stock from January 22 onwards. All those who missed grabbing it last time can pick up their pair after the restocking this month.

Originally launched in December 2017, these shoes gained immense popularity and demand and were initially expected to be restocked last month.

Kanye's merchandise has gotten to the point where many of his footwear releases are readily available for all casual and savvy sneaker consumers.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Blue Tint” price and more

Priced at $230 USD, the “Blue Tint” is all set to restock on January 22. These shoes were originally released on December 16, 2017.

The celebrated sneakers feature “Light Grey/White” Prime-knit uppers, embossed with “SPLY-350” on the post-dyed monofilament side stripes.

It also comes with detailed and highlighted red heel tabs, light blue sock liners and complementing laces. Last but not least, the whole design of the shoe was fitted into BOOST sole units.

Kanye West, aka YE, is abiding by his promise, which he made back in 2010, of putting together YEEZY shoes that are available for everyone who wants it. It is where Adidas came into picture, and collaborated with the artist.

About Adidas and how Kanye West ended up working with them

Founded by Adolf Dassler in 1949, Adidas is a German multinational corporation. The brand is the second largest sportswear manufacturer in the world after Nike and is the largest in Europe. Adidas, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, produces clothes, shoes and accessories.

Adidas YEEZY is a collaboration between the German footwear company and the American rapper and designer, Kanye West. The partnership gained popularity with the successful launch of its high-end limited edition range.

In addition to sneakers, they also produced shirts, jackets, track pants, socks, slides, women's shoes and slippers together. Boost 750 was the first partnership shoe model that was released in February 2015.

Edited by Danyal Arabi