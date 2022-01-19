LaMelo LaFrance Ball's 'Rick and Morty' PUMA shoes: Price, release date, and all about the collaboration

PUMA is gearing up for the launch of the Rick and Morty shoes from their LaMelo Ball collection. The sneakers will be publicized alongside a six-piece apparel collection.

The German brand and LaMelo Ball proved to be one of the most successful shoe collaboration ventures yet. PUMA is adding more incredible pieces to its MB.01 range by taking it to the next level.

As part of the collaboration, the brand has scheduled two releases for February 2022. The first is the Charlotte Hornets-themed “Buzz City,” while the other is adopted from Adult Swim’s animated sitcom Rick and Morty.

Diving into the PUMA x Ricky and Morty LaMela collection

Priced at $135, the sneakers will be launched on February 18. Each pair of shoes will have two distinctive colors. The Nrgy Rose is for the right and Jasmine Green is for the left foot. Rick and Morty's personalities inspire this color combination.

These new arrivals perfectly blend Rick and Morty’s intergalactic misadventures and LaMelo’s “Not From Here” style.

In addition to these basketball shoes, the Rick Hoodie, the Rick and Morty Long-Sleeved Tee, Rick Pant, Rick and Morty Short-Sleeved Tee, the Rick and Morty Shorts, and a Slime Onesie will also be launched as a component of the partnership.

All new releases will be available on the brand's official website and the NYC flagship store. They will also be available at Foot Locker stores.

The Charlotte Hornets “Buzz City” sneaker will also be released soon. These will be marketed at $125 for adults and $90 for juniors.

This MB.01 edition pays tribute to the current Charlotte Hornets team. The design of the shoes is reflective of its theme as Hornets-inspired colors are used. The sneakers are black mesh on the upper side, detailed with teal hits around the ankle collar.

Puma SE, the apparel brand, was founded by Rudolf Dassler in 1948. Kering, a French-based multinational corporation, currently owns PUMA. Kering also owns other luxury brands like Balenciaga, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and more.

Edited by Srijan Sen