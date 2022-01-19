Louis Vuitton x Off White x Air Force 1: Potential release date and more

In the summer of 2021, Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton revealed exciting news for all the sneakerheads. In a merger of high fashion brands, sportswear brands and a luxury brand, Louis Vuitton and Nike have collaborated to bring out the classic Air Force 1.

The first peek of the sneakers was given in Virgil's Spring 2022 men's collection, and the director stated that more details will soon be released. Due to the unfortunate passing of Virgil, fanatics were unsure if they would see the release of the last collection.

However, in recent images posted by one of the closest partners of the house, 'Lucien Clarke', the Louis Vuitton x Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 has resurfaced. Thus, we expect the collection to be released soon in 2022 The beloved monogram "LV" is debossed across the shoe eniterly on its exterior with an accent of white-coloured Nike swoosh. There is also a Helvetica text which dresses up the shoe and a "LACET" marking. To give the finishing touches to the product the "LV" monogram is also present on the insolve and heel tab.

There is an expectation for the product to be in twenty-one different color ways. The brand released an image of green-white and blue-white iterations of the collab, which features the "Off-White" detailing of "AIR" imprint on the sole and text on the shoe.

The shoes do not have a launch date as of now, but are expected to be released early this year, most liekly in February 2022. We do not have much information about the launch date to go on, but there is speculation about the summer collection '22 being released in February.

Either way, once the Louis Vuitton's x Nike Air Force 1 x Off-White collection drops, they will dominate the headlines for weeks and probably even months. Just like other iconic shoes, the resale value for the shoes will be high, so an eye needs to be kept out for them.

There will be around 21 sneakers in different colorways in the collection. The upcoming series of the Nike sportswear will be in classic low, mid, and top trims. Off-White's signature "Canary Yellow" could be making an appearance on a two-tone featuring the beloved "LV" monogram across premium leather.

The cherry on top of the cake is that these features are an acknowledgment of the shoe culture, which makes it even more exciting and groundbreaking than the Nike x Dior collab.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider