What is Cardiac Angiosarcoma? Virgil Abloh's cause of death explored as Off-White founder dies aged 41

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41 after a long battle with cancer. The news of his death was confirmed on November 28 in an official statement posted on his Instagram account.

According to the statement, the founder of the luxury fashion label Off-White was suffering from cardiac angiosarcoma, a “rare and aggressive” form of cancer. He was reportedly diagnosed in 2019 and decided to fight the battle for life in private.

The Louis Vuitton artistic director underwent several “challenging treatments” since his diagnosis while pioneering the fashion industry through his notable works.

Virgil Abloh leaves behind his wife Shannon Abloh, children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, parents Nee and Eunice Abloh and sister Edwina Abloh.

All you need to know about Cardiac Angiosarcoma

Cardiac angiosarcoma is known as the cancer of the heart. It mostly occurs in the upper right chamber of the heart (right atrium) and obstructs bloodflow.

According to the National Cancer Institute, cardiac angiosarcoma is a rare form of cancer that forms in the “inner lining of blood vessels and lymph vessels.” It can occur on “the outer surface of the heart, within the chambers of the heart or within the muscle tissue of the heart.”

As per the Johns Hopkins Medicine, a primary cardiac tumor starts in the heart and a secondary cardiac tumor starts in other parts of the body and spreads to the heart. The blocked bloodflow often results in swelling of the feet, legs, ankles, abdomen as well as distension of the neck veins.

It can also result in chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, palpitations, upper facial congestion, issues of heart rhythm and hemoptysis or coughing up blood. Treatment of cardiac angiosarcoma is often considered to be “difficult and challenging.”

Twitter mourns the loss of Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh's untimely demise leaves the fashion industry devastated (Image via Getty Images/Craig Barritt)

Virgil Abloh was undoubtedly one of the most influential names in the fashion industry. Known for his collaborative work with Kanye West, he was also the first African-American designer to hold a leading position at Louis Vuitton.

He also founded Off-White in 2012 and went on to work with some of the biggest companies like Nike, Levi’s, Jimmy Choo, IKEA and Evian, among others. The news of Abloh’s untimely demise left Hollywood and the fashion industry in shock.

LMVH, Louis Vutton and Off-White shared a joint statement on Virgil Abloh’s shocking death on Twitter. Several celebrities and fans also took to social media to mourn the loss of the renowned designer:

LVMH @LVMH LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. https://t.co/CytwZLvSFu

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.

It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius. RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed. It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius.

Idris Elba @idriselba Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man. Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man.

Pharrell Williams @Pharrell My heart is broken



Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius



your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever



Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones



you’re with the Master now, shine



🙏🏾,

P My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day onesyou’re with the Master now, shine🙏🏾,P

𝓂𝒶𝓎𝒶 @2mayaz you never know what battles people are fighting—the pain people are going through behind closed doors. rip virgil abloh, your legacy in fashion will forever be limitless. 🕊 you never know what battles people are fighting—the pain people are going through behind closed doors. rip virgil abloh, your legacy in fashion will forever be limitless. 🕊 https://t.co/7s9khlNbXo

Couture is Beyond @CoutureIsBeyond I still remember how excited I was for Virgil Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show. I’ll never forget this moment. I couldn’t help but cry as well. Gone way too soon. I still remember how excited I was for Virgil Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show. I’ll never forget this moment. I couldn’t help but cry as well. Gone way too soon. https://t.co/RbBRKwxmbK

✨ @PRADAXBBY Virgil Abloh was the first black creative director for Louis Vuitton, his impact on the fashion industry is undeniable Virgil Abloh was the first black creative director for Louis Vuitton, his impact on the fashion industry is undeniable https://t.co/wagcILvdS4

Anyway, Britney @yosoymichael Just a year after Chadwick, Virgil Abloh, another influential Black force, has been taken from us due to a private cancer battle. The resiliency these men must have had to deal with such difficult situations in complete silence, working all the way to the very end. Devastating. Just a year after Chadwick, Virgil Abloh, another influential Black force, has been taken from us due to a private cancer battle. The resiliency these men must have had to deal with such difficult situations in complete silence, working all the way to the very end. Devastating.

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe RIP VIRGIL ABLOH 🕊



No one will forget the impact you had. God bless you my friend. RIP VIRGIL ABLOH 🕊No one will forget the impact you had. God bless you my friend.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As reactions continue to pour in online, it is certain that Virgil Abloh will be missed by his family, friends, colleagues and industry associates. However, he will remain alive through his rich body of work and remembered for his contribution to the fashion industry.

Edited by Siddharth Satish