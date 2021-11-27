How did Thomas Wells from X-Factor die? Cause of death explored as wife pays emotional tribute

X-Factor star Thomas Wells tragically passed away on November 13, 2021, after suffering a fatal accident at his workplace. He was just 46 years old at the time of his passing.

News of his death was confirmed by his wife, Jessica. She told TMZ that the accident took place at a tire manufacturing company in Oklahoma. The singer was working when parts of his body got stuck in a conveyor belt type machine.

The Voice alum was critically injured after the equipment failed to stop. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Idabel, and was later airlifted to another hospital in Texas. However, he succumbed to the fatal injuries and died at the healthcare facility.

Thomas Wells’ wife posts heartfelt message for late husband

Thomas Wells and Jessica have known each other since high school and tied the knot in 2003. Following the former’s tragic demise, his wife took to Facebook to pay an emotional tribute to her late husband.

Jessica broke down while filming a video from a gravesite and said that Thomas’ death felt “unreal”:

"I feel like it's not real but I know it is. He was my best friend… It was the worst day of my life because I lost my husband but the best day of my life because God told me he was home. I know 100, million percent Thomas is up there waiting for me."

She also provided a detailed insight on Thomas’ health condition following the accident and prior to his demise:

"He was deteriorating really fast. The lack of oxygen in his brain was causing his body to shut down and his organs and everything was just not working right. And there was something wrong with his stomach and it kind of had this smell. It's hard to explain. It wasn't like overwhelming, but you could tell something was happening. His blood pressure was dropping really fast."

Jessica mentioned that the family prayed for a miracle when Thomas was hospitalized while playing his song I Can Only Imagine. Even though he failed to survive his injuries, his wife mentioned that he was “home.”

While speaking to TMZ, Jessica also shared that Thomas “didn't mind the spotlight” and often “bust out singing.” She said that the musician will be remembered as a unique person who always smiled and “tried to make people laugh.”

A look into Thomas Wells' life

Thomas Wells was known for appearing in several singing reality shows (Image via The X Factor USA)

Born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Thomas celebrated his 46th birthday on September 2, 2021. He started playing instruments by ear at a young age and sang hymns and contemporary Christian songs with his church choir.

He came under the spotlight after appearing on The X-Factor in 2011. He went on to compete in shows like America’s Got Talent, and The Winner Is. Unfortunately, the talented singer passed away after a tragic incident at his workplace.

His funeral was reportedly held on November 20, after a wake on November 19. He is survived by his wife Jessica, parents Ricky and Rosemary Dean, sister-in-law Brandi and brother-in-law Robert Williams.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha