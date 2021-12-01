How old are Beyonce's twins? All about her kids as Rumi steals the show in latest campaign video for Adidas x Ivy Park

Beyonce’s youngest daughter Rumi recently won hearts with her appearance in the campaign video for Adidas x Ivy Park's new collection. The fifth collaboration between Adidas and the music icon’s Ivy Park label is called ‘Halls of Ivy’ and focuses on the theme of unity.

“The inclusive collection unites all people, regardless of background, class, color or creed, as a community that fosters each individual’s creative endeavor.”

The official campaign video titled “Welcome to the HALLS of IVY” features a string of star kids, including Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon’s children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe. It also includes Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Natalia as well as basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green.

However, the most impressive feature of the video came from Beyonce's appearance with her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi. The children posed alongside their mother, wearing matching black and white checkered outfits from the latest collection.

The Crazy in Love hitmaker shares nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter with her husband, Jay Z. The pair also share four-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir Carter, together.

Twitter reacts to Beyonce’s daughters in new ‘Halls of Ivy’ campaign video

Beyonce with daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter for Ivy Park (Image via Ivy Park)

Beyonce is undoubtedly one of the most influential names in the international music industry. However, the singer mostly keeps her private life out of the public eye. She married Jay Z in 2008 and shares three children with the rapper.

The musician announced her first pregnancy during an MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2011. She welcomed her first child with Jay Z, daughter Blue Carter, in 2012. Blue was featured on her mother’s hit number Brown Skin Girl from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack in 2020.

Blue went on to receive a BET Her Award and a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for her contribution to the project. She also became the second youngest person to receive a Grammy.

Beyonce and Jay Z became parents for the second time after welcoming twins Rumi and Sir Carter in 2017. The siblings had a cameo role on their mother’s Black is King visual album and also appeared on the Ivy Park Kids brand campaign in August 2021.

More recently, four-year-old Rumi left the singer’s fans stunned, after appearing in the latest Halls of Ivy campaign video alongside her mother and older sister, Blue. Following the launch of the video, several people took to Twitter to share their reactions on Beyonce’s daughters:

Julzs @juliejulzs_ Rumi is TRENDING at #2 Rumi is TRENDING at #2 https://t.co/ar9k4Ke1wU

xoNecole @xonecole Them: “How outside are you this fall?”

Us: “We outside like The Carter Girls, Chile!” 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽



Ps: We know it’s Mama Bey, Blue and Rumi…but we see three Beyoncé’s. 🤯🤯 Them: “How outside are you this fall?”Us: “We outside like The Carter Girls, Chile!” 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽Ps: We know it’s Mama Bey, Blue and Rumi…but we see three Beyoncé’s. 🤯🤯 https://t.co/6Z2bln2BVQ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The new Halls of Ivy collection has "89 apparel pieces, 11 accessories and four footwear models." The new products will have an exclusive 24-hour launch on Adidas in December 9, 2021 and will be made available for consumers across the globe on December 10, 2021.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider