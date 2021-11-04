“I’m devastated”: Fans shocked as Jay-Z deletes Instagram a day after joining 

Jay-Z recently took the internet by storm after joining Instagram to promote his new Netflix film, The Harder They Fall. The musician successfully garnered over 1.9 million followers on the platform within an hour.
However, the Grammy winner left fans shocked after he deleted his Instagram account just a day after joining the social networking site. The singer’s first and only post on the platform was the official poster of his film.
The rapper also added a countdown video on Instagram story marking his film’s release on Netflix. While his follower count reached millions within a brief period, Jay-Z only followed his wife Beyonce on the platform.
The Empire State of Mind hitmaker also made news for becoming the only person to be followed by Beyonce on Instagram. The latter’s following number once again reached zero after Jay-Z deleted his account.
Twitter reacts to Jay-Z deleting his Instagram account
Jay-Z is undoubtedly one of the most influential hip-hop artists of all time. With more than 125 million records sold, he is considered one of the world's top best-selling music artists.
He also holds the record for winning 23 Grammys and having the most number-one albums by a solo artist on the Billboard 200. He was also the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the first solo living rapper in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The singer has also amassed one of the largest fanbases in the world with his record-breaking career achievements. Fans were left completely overwhelmed when Jay-Z finally joined Instagram ahead of his film The Harder They Fall.
Unfortunately, happiness was short-lived as the musician deleted his Instagram account just a day after joining the site. Several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the singer’s social media activity:
Jay-Z opened his Instagram account for the first time in 2015 to dedicate a post for Michael Jackson’s 57th birthday. The rapper mentioned that the dedication would be his first and last post on the platform.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Like his latest social media move, the singer previously deleted his Instagram page a few hours after its opening. As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the musician will return to the platform for the third time.