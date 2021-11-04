“I’m devastated”: Fans shocked as Jay-Z deletes Instagram a day after joining 

Jay-Z recently took the internet by storm after joining Instagram to promote his new Netflix film, The Harder They Fall. The musician successfully garnered over 1.9 million followers on the platform within an hour.

However, the Grammy winner left fans shocked after he deleted his Instagram account just a day after joining the social networking site. The singer’s first and only post on the platform was the official poster of his film.

#EverybodyHatesPest @djpest Jay Z deleted his Instagram page already. I’m devastated lol Jay Z deleted his Instagram page already. I’m devastated lol

The rapper also added a countdown video on Instagram story marking his film’s release on Netflix. While his follower count reached millions within a brief period, Jay-Z only followed his wife Beyonce on the platform.

The Empire State of Mind hitmaker also made news for becoming the only person to be followed by Beyonce on Instagram. The latter’s following number once again reached zero after Jay-Z deleted his account.

Twitter reacts to Jay-Z deleting his Instagram account

Jay-Z is undoubtedly one of the most influential hip-hop artists of all time. With more than 125 million records sold, he is considered one of the world's top best-selling music artists.

He also holds the record for winning 23 Grammys and having the most number-one albums by a solo artist on the Billboard 200. He was also the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the first solo living rapper in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The singer has also amassed one of the largest fanbases in the world with his record-breaking career achievements. Fans were left completely overwhelmed when Jay-Z finally joined Instagram ahead of his film The Harder They Fall.

Unfortunately, happiness was short-lived as the musician deleted his Instagram account just a day after joining the site. Several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the singer’s social media activity:

new covergirl wtesilkcsk freiusit sprisizdters @yoshisislandds Jay z deleted his insta bxjsncsnnxsncnsnnd Jay z deleted his insta bxjsncsnnxsncnsnnd

Telbo @Tel_breezy305 Jay Z made a IG for 1 day then deleted it lmaooo Jay Z made a IG for 1 day then deleted it lmaooo

ʙᴇᴇᴢ @smdduhh why jay z deleted his ig why jay z deleted his ig

lau’rynxlondon @laurynxlondon_ Damn Jay Z was literally on the gram for 24hrs & then deleted his page 🤣 Damn Jay Z was literally on the gram for 24hrs & then deleted his page 🤣

m @melodramatictw Not jay z deleted his instagram already Not jay z deleted his instagram already

The Grand Dom 👑 @NoelleBllue Jay Z deleted his ig already 😂💀💀💀💀 Jay Z deleted his ig already 😂💀💀💀💀

ESTRADA🇨🇺 @kid_namedSCOTT Jay Z made a IG then deleted it 😂 Jay Z made a IG then deleted it 😂

dr.court @courtnneyy_ Jay Z got on Beyoncé’s internet and made an Instagram just to promote that movie (which is great might I add) … and deleted it within 24 hours. I — Jay Z got on Beyoncé’s internet and made an Instagram just to promote that movie (which is great might I add) … and deleted it within 24 hours. I —

Hefner🏠 @LamarHefner Y’all was spamming jay z instagram page that’s why he deleted it Y’all was spamming jay z instagram page that’s why he deleted it

Tianna Rhymes @MookLaRiches Jay z deleted his IG I hate life. Jay z deleted his IG I hate life.

𝗯𝗲𝘀 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗹𝘀 🥃🎲 @jaureguismars Jay Z barely been on Instagram for a day and already deleted it?? What’s happenin Jay Z barely been on Instagram for a day and already deleted it?? What’s happenin https://t.co/OjlrR4HGvA

Brooklyn @BrooklynBoyB Reason why Jay Z deleted instagram after 24hrs Reason why Jay Z deleted instagram after 24hrs https://t.co/SCXgoFW0x3

gun guru 🧙🏾‍♂️ @S_Cato_Jr Jay z made an Instagram, got everyone’s attention. Posted his movie debuting on Netflix then deleted his Instagram after it released…He a business.. man, for sure. Jay z made an Instagram, got everyone’s attention. Posted his movie debuting on Netflix then deleted his Instagram after it released…He a business.. man, for sure.

COLLIN BEAN @CollinBean 2nd time Jay Z has made an IG, posted once and deleted within 24 hours lol 2nd time Jay Z has made an IG, posted once and deleted within 24 hours lol

Drew Skeyewalker @skeyewalker313 Said Jay Z deleted his Ig cause he ain’t know how to turn off notifications 😂😂😂 Said Jay Z deleted his Ig cause he ain’t know how to turn off notifications 😂😂😂

Jay-Z opened his Instagram account for the first time in 2015 to dedicate a post for Michael Jackson’s 57th birthday. The rapper mentioned that the dedication would be his first and last post on the platform.

Like his latest social media move, the singer previously deleted his Instagram page a few hours after its opening. As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the musician will return to the platform for the third time.

