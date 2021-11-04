×
“I’m devastated”: Fans shocked as Jay-Z deletes Instagram a day after joining 

Fans upset as Jay-Z deletes Instagram within 24 hours of joining (Image via Getty Images)
Modified Nov 04, 2021 06:10 PM IST
News

Jay-Z recently took the internet by storm after joining Instagram to promote his new Netflix film, The Harder They Fall. The musician successfully garnered over 1.9 million followers on the platform within an hour.

However, the Grammy winner left fans shocked after he deleted his Instagram account just a day after joining the social networking site. The singer’s first and only post on the platform was the official poster of his film.

Jay Z deleted his Instagram page already. I’m devastated lol

The rapper also added a countdown video on Instagram story marking his film’s release on Netflix. While his follower count reached millions within a brief period, Jay-Z only followed his wife Beyonce on the platform.

The Empire State of Mind hitmaker also made news for becoming the only person to be followed by Beyonce on Instagram. The latter’s following number once again reached zero after Jay-Z deleted his account.

Twitter reacts to Jay-Z deleting his Instagram account

Jay-Z deleted his Instagram account for the second time in his career (Image via Getty Images)
Jay-Z is undoubtedly one of the most influential hip-hop artists of all time. With more than 125 million records sold, he is considered one of the world's top best-selling music artists.

He also holds the record for winning 23 Grammys and having the most number-one albums by a solo artist on the Billboard 200. He was also the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the first solo living rapper in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The singer has also amassed one of the largest fanbases in the world with his record-breaking career achievements. Fans were left completely overwhelmed when Jay-Z finally joined Instagram ahead of his film The Harder They Fall.

Unfortunately, happiness was short-lived as the musician deleted his Instagram account just a day after joining the site. Several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the singer’s social media activity:

Jay z deleted his insta bxjsncsnnxsncnsnnd
Jay Z made a IG for 1 day then deleted it lmaooo
why jay z deleted his ig
Damn Jay Z was literally on the gram for 24hrs & then deleted his page 🤣
Not jay z deleted his instagram already
Jay Z deleted his ig already 😂💀💀💀💀
Jay Z made a IG then deleted it 😂
Jay Z got on Beyoncé’s internet and made an Instagram just to promote that movie (which is great might I add) … and deleted it within 24 hours. I —
Y’all was spamming jay z instagram page that’s why he deleted it
Jay z deleted his IG I hate life.
Jay Z barely been on Instagram for a day and already deleted it?? What’s happenin https://t.co/OjlrR4HGvA
Reason why Jay Z deleted instagram after 24hrs https://t.co/SCXgoFW0x3
Jay z made an Instagram, got everyone’s attention. Posted his movie debuting on Netflix then deleted his Instagram after it released…He a business.. man, for sure.
2nd time Jay Z has made an IG, posted once and deleted within 24 hours lol
Said Jay Z deleted his Ig cause he ain’t know how to turn off notifications 😂😂😂

Jay-Z opened his Instagram account for the first time in 2015 to dedicate a post for Michael Jackson’s 57th birthday. The rapper mentioned that the dedication would be his first and last post on the platform.

Like his latest social media move, the singer previously deleted his Instagram page a few hours after its opening. As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the musician will return to the platform for the third time.

