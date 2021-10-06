Who is Bones Jones? All about 'Project Runway' designer's Beyoncé connect

Project Runway Season 19 is around the corner. Nina Garcia, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth are all set to return to the judges' panel. They will mentor 16 aspiring designers to feature their collection at New York Fashion Week.

The official synopsis of Project Runway reads:

“Aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges' panel.”

Although all the designers have their own successful fashion line, their participation in Project Runway will open the inside doors to the fashion industry. One such creative artist is Bones Jones who didn’t start his career in the field of fashion and garments.

Who is Bones Jones?

Project Runway star Bones Jones was born and brought up in a small town in Virginia. Prior to becoming a fashion designer, Jones was a professional dancer and a Broadway artist. After attending the Virginia School of the Arts to study jazz, ballet and modern dance, he turned background dancer for several famous icons, such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Mariah Carey, among others.

Jones has also appeared in various Broadway shows, including The Illusionists and Fuerza Bruta. In 2019, he retired from his dancing career and launched his fashion line, House O Bones (HOB), which is about unisex fashion and everything lifestyle.

Jones’ love for fashion started in his childhood when he used to watch his grandmother sew for her boutique. His first sewing machine was given to him at the age of 16.

About Project Runway 19

Jones will be seen competing with 15 other designers, including Sabrina Spanta, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Caycee Black, Kristina Kharlashkina, Aaron Michael, Chasity Sereal, Octavio Aguilar, Coral Castillo, Meg Ferguson, Darren Apolonio, Katie Kortman, Kenneth Barlis, Shantall Lacayo, Anna Yinan Zhou and Zayden Skipper.

The winner of Project Runway Season 19 will take home the $250,000 cash prize. The reality series will also include celebrity guest judges — Jason Wu, Billy Porter, Gigi Hadid, Wisdom Kaye, Andy Cohen, Taraji P. Henson, Christopher John Rogers, and Karlie Kloss.

The new season premieres Thursday, October 14, at 9.00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) and 8.00 p.m. Central Time (CT). Viewers can watch the latest episodes the next day on Peacock TV.

Edited by Danyal Arabi