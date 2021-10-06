Who is Sabrina Spanta? 'Project Runway' designer recalls horrifying phone call during Taliban takeover

Bravo’s highly anticipated show Project Runway is soon returning with its third season. For 18 seasons, the fashion reality show has successfully entertained viewers and now, fans are eagerly waiting for the new designers and their collections.

Project Runway is a competition series that welcomes 16 aspiring designers to showcase their collection at New York Fashion Week. One of them is Sabrina Spanta who is an American-Afghani designer from Metro Detroit.

Who is Sabrina Spanta?

Sabrina Spanta is a talented designer who has made a name for herself at multiple fashion events with a vision of “clothing that creates change.” Her clothing line, Sanowber, has received recognition at Charleston Fashion Week, St. Louis Fashion Week and CNN News, making her a tough competitor on Project Runway.

As a child, the Project Runway star fled the Afghan war, landed at a Pakistani refugee camp and later, she and her sister were adopted by their aunt in the US. During their journey, Spanta’s mother passed away, so her father took care of the children. Although she grew up under the protection of her aunt, whom she calls her “true mother,” Spanta’s fondness toward design and fashion goes back to Afghanistan, where her father was a tailor.

Spanta’s designs and embroideries are inspired by her own cultural experiences, while the shapes of the garments are from modern architecture. Last year, Spanta underwent a tough time that led her to move back to her teenage home in Michigan.

Spanta and the horrifying phone call

One August morning, Spanta received a phone call from her younger brother, who informed her that her city in Afghanistan had been taken over by the Taliban. She was worried about her family, especially her two little sisters.

Speaking about the situation, the Project Runway designer said:

“Scared for their lives. In Afghanistan, women are not considered equal to men, and they deserve to bloom. They deserve the right to have basic rights.”

About Project Runway Season 19

Apart from Spanta, other designers of Project Runway include Kristina Kharlashkina, Aaron Michael, Bones Jones, Chasity Sereal, Octavio Aguilar, Coral Castillo, Shantall Lacayo, Meg Ferguson, Zayden Skipper, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Caycee Black, Darren Apolonio, Katie Kortman, Kenneth Barlis and Anna Yinan Zhou.

They will compete to win $250,000 and will get a platform to enter the fashion industry. The designers will be mentored by Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth.

Also Read

Project Runway will also welcome guest judges, including Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson, Jason Wu, Billy Porter, Christopher John Rogers, Wisdom Kaye, Andy Cohen, and Karlie Kloss.

The upcoming season is set to premiere Thursday, October 14 at 9.00 p.m. (ET).

Edited by Danyal Arabi