Who is Cassandra Marino? All about Caitlyn Jenner's eldest daughter as duo celebrate Thanksgiving together

Caitlyn Jenner recently celebrated Thanksgiving with her eldest daughter Cassandra Marino and her family. The TV personality took to Instagram to thank her daughter for “opening her home” for the occasion.

The 72-year-old shared a series of photos from the festival, including a selfie with her daughter Cassandra and a fun video with her eldest son Burt Jenner. The KUWTK alum wore a maroon red crewneck sweater, a customized gold necklace, and aviator-style glasses for the day.

The former decathlete shares Burt and Cassandra with her first spouse Chrystie Crownover. The pair were married between 1972 and 1981, long before Caitlyn Jenner’s transition.

Cassandra Marino is Caitlyn Jenner's eldest daughter and second child (Image via Cassandra Marino/Facebook)

Cassandra “Casey” Marino is Caitlyn Jenner's eldest daughter and second child with Chrystie Scott. She was born on June 10, 1980, and grew up with her elder brother, Burt Jenner. She reportedly spent a lot of time in Los Angeles as a child.

Not much is known about Casey as she completely stays out of the spotlight and maintains a private profile. According to her Instagram account, the 39-year-old is passionate about building homes and loves to construct houses.

As Caitlyn and Chrystie parted ways within a year after Cassandra’s birth, the latter was estranged from the I Am Cait star for a long time. The duo reportedly refrained from speaking to each other for several years but their relationship started getting better after Caitlyn’s transition.

During a 2016 interview with People, Casey opened up about her current relationship with Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner):

“My relationship with Caitlyn is much better than with Bruce, but we still have a lot of work to do. We didn't talk for years, and now we see each other every couple of weeks and talk on the phone, which I am grateful for. She is trying harder and there is a softness to Caitlyn that is new to me.”

Casey is married to Michael Marino but it is not known when the duo tied the knot. They share three children, daughters Isabella and Francesca, and son Luke.

How many children does Caitlyn Jenner have?

Caitlyn Jenner has six biological children and four stepchildren (Image via Getty Images/Paul Archuleta)

Caitlyn Jenner was married three times before she came out and underwent transition in 2015. She has six biological children and four stepchildren. She married Chrystie Crownover in 1972. The duo welcomed son Burt in 1978 and daughter Cassandra in 1980. The couple, however, called it quits in 1981.

The former Olympic gold-medalist married singer Linda Thompson in 1981 shortly after parting ways with Chrystie. They also welcomed their first child together, son Brandon Jenner, that same year. Their second son, Brody Jenner, arrived in 1983. However, the pair parted ways in 1986.

Caitlyn started dating Kris Jenner after her second divorce and tied the knot with the KUWTK matriarch in 1991. The couple welcomed daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner in 1995 and 1997, respectively. The duo were together until Caitlyn’s transition in 2015.

Edited by Prem Deshpande