Who is Alexi Ashe? All about Seth Meyers' wife as couple welcome third child together

On November 25, celebrity talk show host Seth Meyers revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he and his wife welcomed their third child recently. The episode served as a special event as Seth was accompanied by his parents, Hillary and Larry Meyers, and his brother, Josh Meyers, while he shared the news.

During the Thanksgiving segment, Seth Meyers revealed that he and his wife, Alexi Ashe, gave birth to their daughter Adelaide in mid-September.

He shared that:

"We had another one, you guys!"

Seth Meyers' wife Alexei Ashe (about 38-years-old) is reportedly a human rights lawyer associated with New York's Sanctuary for Families, where she offers her services as pro-bono or without charge. Last year, however, Seth Meyers told Your Tango that she previously used to work at the Brooklyn D.A.'s office.

As per multiple publications, Alexi has graduated from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, California. Furthermore, Seth has also revealed that while he is not Jewish, Alexi is.

Last year, Seth Meyers' revealed to YourTango how he balances his show and marital life. He said:

"My wife is a very smart woman, smarter than me. When I decided with her counsel to take this job, we both understood it's going to be pretty lousy six to nine months, and then it will be a lot better."

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe's wedding

Seth and Alexi (Image via David Livingston/ Getty Images)

Meyers has previously mentioned that he met Ashe at actor Chris Kattan's wedding. The couple reportedly started dating in 2008 and got engaged in July 2013. Meyers revealed to Jimmy Fallon that he used his dog Frisbee to propose to Ashe. He said that he tied the ring to Frisbee's collar.

Seth added:

"I just had to sit there looking at the dog. I was like, 'The dog's going to eat the ring!'"

Seth and Alexei got married in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on September 1, 2013.

According to Seth's Saturday Night Live (SNL) alumni, John Mulaney, Ashe reportedly became sick right before their wedding. However, in Mulaney's column on The Fashion Bible, he mentioned:

"Adam Bennett, the team doctor for the Chicago Bears, was a guest that weekend, presumably in case there were head injuries when the bride and groom danced the hora. Bennett gave Alexi NFL-style treatment, and she walked down the aisle brave and beautiful."

Seth and Alexi's children

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe's children (Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/ YouTube)

The couple's first son, Ashe Olson Meyers, was born in March 2016. Around two years later, their second son, Axel Strahl Meyers, was born in April 2018. On November 24, 2021, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Adelaide Meyers.

