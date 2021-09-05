Who were Alex Murdaugh's wife and son? Hampton lawyer shot in the head while changing car tyre 

On Saturday (September 4), South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was shot three months after his wife and son were killed. According to Island Packet, the 53-year old Hampton resident was shot in the head on the road when he stopped to change his car's tire.

As per the Murdagh family's lawyer Jim Griffin, a pickup truck approached him while Alex was fixing his car. The assailant fired from inside the truck. At 2:15 PM, Alex Murdaugh called his brother regarding the shooting.

Alex Murdaugh was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital. He is being treated there and is reportedly stable. Alex is also in contact with his remaining family via his phone from the hospital.

Murdaugh double homicide: Who were Alex Murdaugh's wife and son? How were they murdered?

The Murdaughs are the "most powerful" legal family in the state of South Carolina. Alex Murdaugh is a second-generation member of the family, and he is the public prosecutor at the 14th Circuit.

Tragic death of Mallory Beach:

On February 24, 2019, Alex's teenage son Paul, and 19-year-old Mallory Beach were on a boat ride near Parris Island. Four other teenagers were present onboard the vessel. According to local police, Paul, who was commandeering the boat, was drunk and crashed into a creek, killing Mallory Beach.

It was also reported that Alex and another family member took to Paul's rescue as legal counsel while he was detained. Paul had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was not incarcerated.

Alex's youngest son was also under investigation for the alleged "hit and run" death of 19-year old Stephen Smith in 2015.

The murder of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh:

On June 7 (Monday), Paul Murdaugh (22) and his mother Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh (52) were found dead at the family's Moselle Road property (in rural Colleton County, near Islandton, South Carolina). No other information about the murders is available to the public.

The Murdaugh family offered a reward of $100,000 for viable information about the mother and son's double-murder.

Murdaugh's law firm began back in 1910 when Randolph Murdaugh practiced law as a solicitor in Hampton. Randolph "Buster" Murdaugh Jr succeeded him in the 1940s.

Alex's father, Randolph Murdaugh III, came into ownership of the firm in the 1980s. Randolph did not seek re-election as a solicitor. He took a more temporary paid post along with his son, Alex Murdaugh, who assisted him.

Randolph passed away at the age of 81, on June 10.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod