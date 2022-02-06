How much does Birkin 25 cost? Pricing explored as Kanye West gifts Julia Fox and her four friends luxury bags

It's no surprise that Kanye West goes out of his way when it comes to gifting and expressing his love through gifts. We have all seen him do this for ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his kids, but now we can add his new girlfriend Julia Fox to the list.

Recently, for his 32nd birthday, Julia got plenty of love (and gifts) from Ye. What surprised many was that the gifts weren't limited only to the birthday girl, but all her friends also got a gift from the Famous singer.

West gifted Julia Fox and her friends a total of five Hermes Birkin Bags worth $10000-$25000 each according to Page Six.

Which Birkin Bag did Kanye West choose for Julia Fox and her friends? Pricing and more

Kanye West chose Birkin 25 for the birthday girl, which costs around $10000- $25000 USD. Kanye's team approached personal shopper Michelle Lovelace in late January to ask for some Birkin bags and she got on with it immediately.

The only bag that caught West's eye was a rare Birkin 25, made from ostrich leather and featuring rose gold hardware. While it was easy to spot a single Birkin for Julia Fox, the superstar asked for four more Birkins — which also comes in less expensive Epsom or Togo leather versions — for friends.

In an interview, Lovelace told Complex:

“Getting those bags literally just unlocked a new goal for me that I didn’t even know that I could do. This is a huge peak in my career and I started not even a year ago.”

The bags, however, aren't officially available and go out to the reseller's site for anywhere between $25000-$250,000. The Birkin bags can retail for as low as $900 and as high as $500,000. The bags are available in different sizes, most common of them are being Birkin 25, 30, 35, and 40.

The Hermes Birkin 25 is a unique and very exquisite handbag which can carry all your essentials. However, it is the smallest Birkin in the market. The handbag was originally made in the Retourne style.

All about Julia Fox's birthday party

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye More of Ye at Julia Fox's birthday party last night (2.2.22) More of Ye at Julia Fox's birthday party last night (2.2.22) https://t.co/VjWyniYRw6

The 32-year-old celebrated her birthday Wednesday night at New York City hotspot Lucien. According to Pagesix, a source reported:

“Ye flew into New York City for her birthday and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album."

Another source told that Ye and Julia were “very couple-y” at the dinner and “He was all smiles. Her friends were also there. It was a big group.”

Other than Kanye West, there were other celebrities in attendance for Fox's birthday party, including actress Tommy Dorfman, model Paloma Elsesser, and playwright Jeremy O'Harris.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee