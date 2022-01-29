Kanye West's Donda 2: All we know so far 

Kanye West's follow-up to his tenth studio album Donda will be released in February.

The reported date for the album's release as of now is February 22, 2022. West took to Instagram to make the announcement with a photo of his childhood home in Chicago on fire, as well as the revelation that Future will executive-produce 'Donda 2'.

Kanye West began working on Donda 2 just months after Donda's release

Various sources revealed earlier this month that Kanye West has begun working on Donda 2. The news came mere months after the release of the original Donda, which was named after the rapper’s mother. Earlier this week, Steven Victor, a music company executive and longtime associate of West's, told Pinkvilla that the album is coming "sooner than you think."

Rapper-producer Digital Nas, who worked with Kanye West on Donda, shared more details about the upcoming album with Rolling Stone.

Last year's Donda featured two of Nas' singles, "Junya" and "Remote Control," which the Recording Academy nominated for Album of the Year. Nas describes the sound as "mantra-like," saying, "It's what we call monk music.'"

It's also the spirit he's been channeling for Donda 2, Ye's first follow-up album, which will be released on February 22. So far, Ye has given him two suggestions: make the tunes sound "more monk-like" and "simplify" them.

Kanye West also provided Nas with specific requests for how he envisions Donda 2. Ye wants the album to be an all-rounder and fit for every occasion:

“If it cannot be played at a funeral, childbirth, graduation, or a wedding, it will not be on our record.”

Nas continues:

“We learned a lot from Donda 1. We learned what hit. We learned what was sticking. So we took from there. It has to be able to be played at four major moments in people’s lives. That’s crazy, right?”

West’s latest collaborative track, "Eazy" with "The Game," is also suspected to be a part of Donda 2. Kevin Wong teased the tune on Instagram on January 9, 2022, with a series of quiet videos featuring Ye, Game, and Hit-Boy in the studio.

Also Read Article Continues below

Later, short samples of Ye rapping surfaced, as did Game for what is presumed to be the same song. On January 13, Ye shared the song's original title, "MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY," as well as the cover image, to Instagram.

Edited by Prem Deshpande