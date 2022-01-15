×
Kanye West in hot water with PETA over skinned monkey cover art

Kanye West reveals album art for new song (Image via Getty Images)
Aashi Sengar
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 15, 2022 04:20 PM IST
Feature

Rapper Kanye West and The Game's recent cover art for their upcoming song has caused controversy with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

The cover art was posted by the duo on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday. The graphic cover art features a skinned monkey against a blood red backdrop.

The Instagram post captioned "MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY" is for the promotion of their upcoming collaboration on the song Eazy.

The artwork was originally photographed by Nick Knight. Readers can view the image at their own discretion here.

PETA President issues statement regarding Kanye West's upload

The disturbing image of a skinned monkey that @kanyewest shared serves as a reminder that there’s no real difference between humans & other animals. Their lives aren’t easy when we abuse & kill them for food, experiments, clothing, or entertainment. #EndSpeciesism https://t.co/ApA8McboJy

PETA president Ingrid Newkirk released a statement through Billboard:

"The photo is reminiscent of the monkeys PETA has found, sometimes heads, sometimes hands, sometimes the whole body, in meat markets around the world and it makes it clear that when you remove the fur you can’t miss that there’s a person in there, that they are fellow primates, and do not belong to us to abuse for any purpose, not in laboratories, roadside zoos, movies, or meat markets,”

The animal rights NGO also took to Twitter to bring light to the issue. They talked about the violence that animals face in today's world. They also mentioned that the lives of animals have become much more difficult now that they are constantly being hunted for food, experiments, clothing, and entertainment.

Later in the day, it was announced that Kanye West and The Game would be releasing a new song called Eazy exclusively on Spotify. The Spotify Twitter account posted the announcement with a picture of Kanye and The Game.

.@thegame and @kanyewest have reunited! Eazy is out now spotify.link/eazy https://t.co/BBEfcGw4qw

Kanye West and The Game were recently photographed together in a studio along with MCs A$AP Rocky and Pusha T, as well as football player Antonio Brown. Their photograph made headlines and sparked collaboration rumors which have now proven to be true. Moneybagg Yo also recently confirmed that West is currently working on Donda 2, a sequel to his 2021 album Donda.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
