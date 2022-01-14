Kanye West under investigation after video of him punching a man goes viral

Kanye West is being investigated by the LAPD for reportedly punching a fan. The incident took place on January 13 at around 3 AM.
The LAPD confirmed that the artist is currently a suspect in the investigation. It issued a statement that said:
“This morning at 3 am, officers responded to Santa Fe Ave and Bay Street. A Battery Report was completed with Kanye West as a named suspect. No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by our Newton Division.”
Kanye allegedly asked a group of people outside the Soho Warehouse not to click pictures and said something about them not understanding what he was going through. When someone replied that it was okay, he allegedly unloaded his punches.
In a video acquired by TMZ, the rapper can be seen screaming at a woman who tries to calm him down. Reports say that she is his cousin.
Witnesses say West punched the victim in the head and neck, causing the victim's head to strike the ground. The victim refused to get any medical care but was later checked in at an urgent care clinic.
Reports say that Ye was with Julia Fox at Delilah in West Hollywood on the night of the incident. While he later left the venue, Fox remained at the club.
No one has been arrested so far and West is yet to respond to the allegations.
Twitter users react to Kanye West’s outburst
Kanye West’s video where he was yelling has gone viral all over the internet. While the reason behind the incident is yet to be revealed, netizens reacted in their way on social media.
In the clip obtained by TMZ, the record producer can be heard screaming, “Get away from me!”. A woman then replied and said, “I am your family” to which West shouted back, “No! You were supposed to talk to her!”
The individual holding the camera was also shocked by the reaction as Kanye walked away. He said, “Why did he just do that,” and asked someone to call the cops.
Possible reasons behind Kanye's recent outburst
The 44-year-old was recently spotted with Julia Fox and some of his friends on the night of January 12. They had a great time together and the viral pictures of the date were also seen by Kim Kardashian, who said that she is happy since Julia is a fan of the Kardashian family.
As mentioned earlier, there is a possibility that something might have happened at the date since West left the club before Fox. Meanwhile, Kim was also seen with Pete Davidson one night ago at Jon & Vinny’s.
The Atlanta, Georgia native has already gone through a tough phase following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. He even mentioned once that he would like to stay with Kim instead of getting divorced.