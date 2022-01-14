Kanye West under investigation after video of him punching a man goes viral

Kanye West is being investigated by the LAPD for reportedly punching a fan. The incident took place on January 13 at around 3 AM.

The LAPD confirmed that the artist is currently a suspect in the investigation. It issued a statement that said:

“This morning at 3 am, officers responded to Santa Fe Ave and Bay Street. A Battery Report was completed with Kanye West as a named suspect. No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by our Newton Division.”

Kanye allegedly asked a group of people outside the Soho Warehouse not to click pictures and said something about them not understanding what he was going through. When someone replied that it was okay, he allegedly unloaded his punches.

In a video acquired by TMZ, the rapper can be seen screaming at a woman who tries to calm him down. Reports say that she is his cousin.

Witnesses say West punched the victim in the head and neck, causing the victim's head to strike the ground. The victim refused to get any medical care but was later checked in at an urgent care clinic.

Reports say that Ye was with Julia Fox at Delilah in West Hollywood on the night of the incident. While he later left the venue, Fox remained at the club.

No one has been arrested so far and West is yet to respond to the allegations.

Twitter users react to Kanye West’s outburst

Kanye West’s video where he was yelling has gone viral all over the internet. While the reason behind the incident is yet to be revealed, netizens reacted in their way on social media.

YOUAINTHARDFOO @YOUAINTHARDFOO_ #ye #nojumper #Kanye Video shows Kanye shouting at a woman about her not talking to Kim for him and acting erratic just after punching the fan that asked him for an autograph in Downtown LA #sohohouse West #Kanye Video shows Kanye shouting at a woman about her not talking to Kim for him and acting erratic just after punching the fan that asked him for an autograph in Downtown LA #sohohouse #KanyeWest #Kanye #ye #nojumper https://t.co/qn4hLEWr79

turiryder @turiryder #KanyeWest allegedly punched an #autograph -seeking fan in the face this morning. How famous do you need to be before you get to punch your #fans and stay famous? Asking for a not-famous friend. #ye #KanyeWest allegedly punched an #autograph-seeking fan in the face this morning. How famous do you need to be before you get to punch your #fans and stay famous? Asking for a not-famous friend. #ye

JacMov @jacmovjayt #KanyeWest didn’t punch a fan he pointed at a Karen 🤷🏽‍♂️ #KanyeWest didn’t punch a fan he pointed at a Karen 🤷🏽‍♂️

What the ? @Mario016938 @kanyewest is that what Jesus would do punch a fan looking for an autograph! @kanyewest is that what Jesus would do punch a fan looking for an autograph!

𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 @Pblej1 did ye actually punch a fan?



alexa play Jail by Kanye West did ye actually punch a fan?alexa play Jail by Kanye West

Tilly @tillyksg yeezus 2 otw Kanye back to fightingyeezus 2 otw Kanye back to fighting 😭 yeezus 2 otw

In the clip obtained by TMZ, the record producer can be heard screaming, “Get away from me!”. A woman then replied and said, “I am your family” to which West shouted back, “No! You were supposed to talk to her!”

The individual holding the camera was also shocked by the reaction as Kanye walked away. He said, “Why did he just do that,” and asked someone to call the cops.

Possible reasons behind Kanye's recent outburst

Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoyed a date together (Image via BabyBKC98/Twitter)

The 44-year-old was recently spotted with Julia Fox and some of his friends on the night of January 12. They had a great time together and the viral pictures of the date were also seen by Kim Kardashian, who said that she is happy since Julia is a fan of the Kardashian family.

As mentioned earlier, there is a possibility that something might have happened at the date since West left the club before Fox. Meanwhile, Kim was also seen with Pete Davidson one night ago at Jon & Vinny’s.

The Atlanta, Georgia native has already gone through a tough phase following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. He even mentioned once that he would like to stay with Kim instead of getting divorced.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan