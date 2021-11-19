Picture of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands sends fans into a tizzy

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were recently photographed holding hands amid rumors of an ongoing romance. According to The Daily Mail, the duo spent time in Kris Jenner's $12M Palm Springs residence and was seen together outside the mansion.

The rumored couple was spotted stepping out of a silver vehicle and looked in high spirits as they exchanged bright smiles while holding each other's hand.

The KUWTK alum donned a white leotard over gray sweatpants, while the SNL star wore a black printed T-shirt and trousers from the SKIMS holiday collection. The outlet also mentioned that the pair spent a day together in Palm Springs before Pete left for work.

The duo reportedly went for an outing when Kim was seen inside a convenience store, and Pete was photographed smoking in a nearby area. The latest photographs followed multiple sightings and rumored dates across New York and Los Angeles and sent fans into a frenzy.

A look into Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's rumored romance

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian sparked dating rumors after their SNL appearance (Image via Getty Images)

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian sparked romance rumors shortly after their Saturday Night Live appearance and viral Aladdin skit on October 9. The pair took the internet by storm after being seen together in Knott's Scary Farm in California.

The two stars were photographed holding hands while enjoying a rollercoaster ride alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. However, sources close to the stars told People they were "just friends" at the time:

"They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out."

However, dating rumors intensified after the duo were seen having dinner together on Staten Island on November 2. The pair reportedly enjoyed a romantic date on the rooftop venue of an Italian restaurant called Campania.

The following day, the KKW beauty founder reportedly took The King of Staten Island actor as her date to Simon Zuck's birthday party at Zero Bond in New York City. Although the pair arrived separately, sources told Page Six that they spent a lot of time together throughout the evening:

"They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other."

On November 16, Pete Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav. The group posed for photos while the rumored pair wore matching pajamas and tops from the SKIMS collection.

More recently, the duo was seen holding hands while enjoying a stroll in Palm Springs. The latest outing further heightened the romance speculation, and several fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the new relationship:

Despite the speculation, Kim and Pete have continued to maintain silence over the ongoing rumors. As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the pair will officially acknowledge their relationship.

This is the first time the eldest Kardashian sister has sparked romance rumors since her split from husband Kanye West. The exes also share four children: North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

Meanwhile, Pete was previously engaged to Ariana Grande and has been linked to Phoebe Dynevor, Cazzie David, and Kate Beckinsale.

