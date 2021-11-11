"He's got the height": Emily Ratajkowski compliments Pete Davidson's 'charming' qualities amid Kim Kardashian dating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski has mentioned the best qualities for Pete Davidson that include his charming personality and vulnerability in between the rumors of him dating Kim Kardashian.

While appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Emily Ratajkowski was asked about her relationship with the comedian, where she hinted at a chance to work with him for a campaign shoot in September.

Emily Ratajkowski’s compliments Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski started by saying that Davidson is a great professional and got into his character in a real way. She then said that although he is not a model, he has a few qualities that make him suitable to be a model.

Ratajkowski continued by saying that considering his height, women would find him very attractive, and only men would question his appeal. She said that he has everything since he is charming, vulnerable, and lovely and termed his fingernail polish as awesome.

The model said that Davidson looks great and has a good relationship with his mother. The host Seth Meyers also agreed to the same and called Pete Davidson a sweetheart, while Emily Ratajkowski replied by saying that they love it.

Emily Ratajkowski during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 8, 2021 (Image via Getty Images)

The Gone Girl actress’ comments come after Davidson hinted towards the rumors of him dating Kim Kardashian while appearing on the show. Meyers said that the news has been trending in the press, and Davidson said he wanted to talk about it since he meets a lot of people every day and they look at him in different ways.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumors

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted going on numerous dates. They also spent some time together at an amusement park in California during Kim’s recent trip to New York City and had a romantic dinner on Staten Island.

A close source said that Kim is happy, and her friends want her to have fun and enjoy her life independently. They said she smiles and looks excited when she is with Pete Davidson.

The dating rumors started when the pair appeared on Saturday Night Live. However, the news is not confirmed as of now.

Edited by R. Elahi