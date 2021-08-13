What is Horatio Sanz's net worth? Exploring the former SNL star's fortune amid recent assault scandal

Actor and comedian Horatio Sanz reportedly groomed and sexually assaulted an underage superfan at a Saturday Night Live party, while the cast members looked the other way, the woman stated in a lawsuit filed on August 12. The unnamed 17-year-old was from Pennsylvania and ran a Saturday Night Live fan site in 2002.

The girl met Horatio Sanz in 2000 when she was 15 and he was 31. The lawsuit states that Sanz invited her to a taping of the sketch comedy show and it mentions the names of the actors and SNL Studios as defendants. The next year, he invited her to many after-show parties. There he allowed her to drink, inappropriately touched her and told her to sit on his lap.

In 2001, Sanz reportedly contacted her via the instant message handle 'Marblechomper', gave her tickets to the show and leaked information about SNL hosts and musical guests. He also asked her to send photos of herself and perform sexual acts. According to the lawsuit,

“Sanz exchanged messages with [the teen] and steered conversations to discuss sex, sexual experiences, sexual activities, sexual fantasies, masturbation.”

The lawsuit says that Horatio Sanz had admitted to having masturbated during the conversations. He reportedly invited the teen to an SNL party where she drank beer with Jimmy Fallon, Sanz and other NBC employees. He sexually assaulted the teen at a drug-fueled party in 2002 and fondled her in front of others.

Consequently, the teen became a victim of depression, dissociative drugs became her medicine and she was hospitalized. She met Sanz at a comedy event in 2019 and he apologized, saying that he felt terrible for what happened. She is now seeking unspecified damages, stating that she is a victim of child sexual abuse and has suffered psychological and emotional harm.

Horatio Sanz’s spokesman, Andrew Brettler, denied the claims and said that the woman was just out for money. He added that she repeated her allegations and tried to rope in other big names to get media attention. He also said that she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence before filing the lawsuit, but they refused to pay her.

The 52-year-old is a popular comedian and actor. He became a well-known cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1998 to 2006 and continued to have a successful career in film and television.

The net worth of Horatio Sanz is around $2 million. He earned most of it during his time as a cast member on SNL. Many projects are coming his way that could help him increase his net worth. He earns even more as a comedian, which includes stand-up comedy and sponsorships.

He performed in several theaters in Chicago and was a member of the Chicago ETC Theater. He was even a founding member of the Upright Citizens Brigade sketch comedy and improv troupe. He also performed with them at UCB’s comedy theaters.

Horatio Sanz joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1998 and was a temporary replacement for Tina Fey while she was on maternity leave. It was announced in 2006 that Sanz won’t return because of huge budget cuts that left Lorne Michaels to either produce a few episodes or decrease the expenses. He returned as a guest in 2007 and later in 2011.

The Year One actor was a part of the ABC sitcom In the Motherhood and appeared with Chris Parnell on Big Lake in 2010. Horatio Sanz was the writer and producer of Comedy Central sketch series Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time from 2010 to 2011. He started his podcast The Hooray Show in 2015.

