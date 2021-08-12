What is Chet Hanks' net worth? Exploring Tom Hanks' son's fortune amid recent anti-vaccine controversy 

Actor and musician Chet Hanks recently trended online following a video that went viral. In the video, he was ranting against the COVID-19 vaccine and said he was tired of wearing masks amid the ongoing pandemic. He even downplayed coronavirus as the flu.

However, Chet Hanks also began advising people to get vaccinated and to consider the situation seriously. He encouraged his followers to believe in the science related to vaccines and falsely stated that he had suffered COVID-19.

“I’ve been on the fence about this for a while, that’s why I never spoke on it. But with the number of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should. It’s really important that we all do this.”

Hanks later admitted that the statement about him contracting COVID-19 was a lie. He said that he won’t take the vaccine and called it a normal flu. After the video went viral, Chet was slammed by the public for his behavior.

Chet’s parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were the first high-profile celebrities to contract COVID-19 in March 2021 and shared their journey to recovery. Tom was busy filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie at the time.

The net worth of Chet Hanks

Actor and musician Chet Hanks (Image via chethanx/Instagram)

Professionally known as Chet Hanx, Chester Marlon Hanks was born on 4 August 1990. Well-known actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are his parents, and Chet made his debut in the 2007 film Bratz.

The net worth of Chet Hanks is around $3 million. Following his debut in Bratz, he appeared in a few more films and played a supporting role in his father’s movie, Larry Crowne.

Apart from acting, the 31-year-old does not intend to work in films anymore, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth. He attended theater at Northwestern University and started his rap career as Chet Haze. However, his songs are not yet loved by most critics.

Even today, he works occasionally as an actor and was in seven episodes of Shameless and two of Curb Your Enthusiasm. He created some songs featured on the Empire soundtrack and is a part of the band Somewhere Out West.

The Your Honor actor’s net worth may be affected because of recent problems with his girlfriend, Kiana Parker. According to TMZ, Kiana is suing him for $1 million and says that she was abused by Chet Hanks between October 2020 and January 2021.

Also Read: Where to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 online: Release date, streaming details, episodes and all you need to know

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Sabine Algur