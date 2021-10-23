Digital Princess statement: TikToker slammed for trying to make money on child neglect arrest scandal

TikToker Digital Princess is receiving backlash online following her social media comeback. The adult content creator was arrested due to child neglect. As she attempts to return to her regular posting schedule, she is being criticized for uploading her “statement” on OF.
Followers of the Pokemon fanatic will have to pay $4.99 to view said statement.
Digital Princess, whose real name is Marissa Cloutier, was released on the same day she was arrested. Netizens were unsurprisingly furious with the TikToker for leaving her young child home alone while she went to visit her friends.
Since then, the TikToker has been endlessly criticized online, leading to her “cancellation.”
Internet reacts to Digital Princess introducing a paywall to view her statement
Followers were disappointed to see Cloutier upload her statement to OF. Many found it disturbing that they had to pay her to view her statement regarding a child neglect case. Digital Princess making a monetary profit through a case of this magnitude did not sit well with the internet.
She currently holds over 2.3 million followers on TikTok and has amassed over 97 million likes on the video-sharing platform.
Reacting to the statement being released on OF, some tweets read:
Other tweets included:
“if you actually support digital princess you literally are scum. if you wanna party, and live your life like you have no responsibilities FINE, but don’t do it neglecting your child. better yet don’t have f**king kids.”
“i hate digital princess more every single day”
Another tweet read:
“i didn’t realize how many people i follow that also follow that digitalprincess b**ch. bro, she was arrested for child neglect and she releasing her “statement”, not an apology, her “statement”.”
As the charges against the content creator were dropped, Digital Princess posted a video of herself dancing to the song GOOBA in front of 7-Eleven.
The song, written by rapper 6ix9ine includes the lyrics:
“You’re mad I’m back, big mad. He’s mad, she’s mad, big sad. Haha, don’t care, stay mad. Ah-hah, ah-hah, ah-hah.”
The content creator was heard singing said lyrics in the TikTok video. In the same clip, she had mentioned that her “case has been dismissed.”