Who is 'Project Runway' guest judge Wisdom Kaye? 20-year-old TikTok star is a young achiever 

The award-winning fashion design series, Project Runway, is back on air with the highly anticipated Season 19. Sixteen designers compete to be part of New York Fashion Week and win $250,000 worth of sponsorships.

The panel of judges on Project Runway include Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

Actors Billy Porter and Taraji P. Henson, supermodels Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid, designers Jason Wu and Christopher John Rogers, model and TikTok creator Wisdom Kaye, and Bravo chief Andy Cohen will be seen visiting the show as guest judges.

Who is Wisdom Kaye on 'Project Runway'?

21-year-old Wisdom Kaye is a TikTok star who has created huge waves in the fashion industry. The Southern social media sensation has 5.3 million followers on TikTok. He posts content in front of his signature champagne-colored carpet and beige wall with white baseboard molding.

Kaye creates content inspired by anime, cartoons, TikTok sound interpreted as outfits and runway looks on a budget. He does compilations such as “week at a glance” or “fave fits from the month.” He fuses genderless fashion and humor, which makes Kaye's style unique.

IMG scouted the six-foot-four designer through TikTok and signed him last year. He has worked with Coach, Fendi, Revlon, Dior and many more such brands.

“I try to be different in everything I do. Not just in my looks, but in the way I shoot my videos.”

Kaye's interest in fashion began back in high school. He used the art as a form of self-defense after dealing with bullying.

“I was not trying to stand out. I was already this super-tall kid. It’s already like, ‘There he is,’ you know what I mean?”

Project Runway guest judge Kaye credits TikTok for promoting influencers such as him. Wisdom is busy with loads of projects on his plate, saying it's hard to choose what to focus on next. His motto is - Keep it chill and busy.

About 'Project Runway'

Bravo's Emmy-winning series Project Runway is finally running and fans are loving it so far. Each episode will be 90 minutes, filled with loads of fashion, sass, and drama.

This season, viewers will see challenges such as a hauntingly chic look, an Avante Garde, and an unconventional cocktail dress. New episodes of Project Runway air every Thursday, at 9 p.m., on Bravo.

