Who is Darren Apolonio on 'Project Runway'? All about the youngest designer

Project Runway has always had an interesting panel of contestants and the new Season 19 is taking this up a notch. Our favorite design show is back and this time around, it'll only get better!

All set to mesmerize judges and viewers, Darren Apolonio is one of the 16 designers who is bringing in fresh, dramatic, and genderless fashion to the table. The show's youngest designer is proud of his Asian roots and all geared up to make a mark for himself in the industry.

Who is Darren Apolonio on Project Runway?

Project Runway designer Darren Apolonio was born and raised by a single mother along with his three sisters. Growing up, artists like David Bowie and Lady Gaga inspired him and helped build a fearless approach to fashion.

The 27-year-old earned his BFA degree in Fashion at SCAD, which provided him with a solid path. In no time, Darren was in New York interning with renowned designers, fashion houses and stylists.

Soon, he was able to develop a clothing line that featured his trademark, over-the-top, extravagant ensembles designed for everyone, regardless of their gender.

Apolonio's impressive streak in fashion came to a screeching halt when the pandemic hit. A string of unfortunate incidents and his Asian heritage just compounded his troubles further and he treaded with caution during that period. But with time, he decided that he must be fearless and celebrate his cultural background with absolute pride.

The designer's quirky personality, married to his eccentric design style, makes him the right candidate to be a part of a new generation of designers that are unapologetically themselves.

About Project Runway

Bravo's Emmy-winning series Project Runway is all set for its 19th season, premiering on Thursday, October 14. Alternatively, it can be streamed on Peacock TV.

The long-running show will welcome returning judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth, while Christian Siriano will resume hosting duties. Unfortunately, Karlie Kloss will not be joining the show as a full-time co-host this season.

Joining them this season is a star-studded panel of A-list guest judges including Andy Cohen, Taraji P. Henson, Gigi Hadid, Wisdom Kaye, Jason Wu, Christopher John Rogers and Billy Porter.

The designers will compete in a bid to win a spot at New York Fashion Week and make a name for themselves in the fashion industry.

Project Runway premieres on October 14, Thursday at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

