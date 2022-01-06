Who is DJ Kay Slay? Hip-hop community offers support as record producer is put on ventilator support in COVID-19 battle

The increase in Omnicron cases in New York and Los Angeles has affected the health of another artist, DJ Kay Slay. The news was confirmed through an Instagram post by Wack 100.
The music manager shared a picture of the New York legend on January 5 and stated that DJ Kay Slay is close to losing his battle with COVID-19. The caption reads:
“Pray for my brotha @djkayslay. It’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting Covid and he’s just be put on a ventilator . Keep him in your prayers Please.”
The post was flooded with comments from several popular artists like Uncle Murda, Ebro Darden, and others.
About DJ Kay Slay's career
Born Keith Grayson on 14 August 1996, DJ Kay Slay is a popular DJ and record executive in New York City. He was initially a graffiti artist and went by the tag "Dez".
Following the end of the graffiti movement in late 1980s, he started dealing narcotics and was sent to jail the same year. He was released in 1990 and has stayed away from drugs since.
Keith’s first album, The Streetsweeper, Vol.1 was released in May 2003 followed by a single, Too Much For Me the same year. The single made it to the 53rd position on the US Billboard charts.
The New York City native’s second album, The Streetsweeper, Vol. 2 was released in March 2004. He released his next single and video for Who Gives A F**k Where You From with Three 6 Mafia.
Following the release of More Than Just a DJ in 2010, his next album was Rhyme or Die, released in 2015. The album’s first two singles were released in 2011.
The 55-year-old’s latest release was the track Rolling 110 Deep in 2021. It features verses from 110 hip-hop artists including Coke La Rock, Omar Epps, Ice-T, and others.
Hip-Hop community prays for DJ Kay Slay
Keith’s contribution to the music industry is why he is loved by millions. The hip-hop community is currently wishing him a quick recovery through social media:
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the hip-hop community has witnessed the loss of several talents like Fred The Godson, DJ Black N Mild, Ganxsta Ridd, and more.