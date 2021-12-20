"I beg you to go and get jabbed": Queen Guitarist Brian May issues vaccination plea as he tests positive for COVID-19

Queen band guitarist Brian May has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news came to light after the 74-year-old shared pictures and videos on his Instagram handle announcing the news.

As per the video, Brian May and his wife Anita Dobson were "incredibly careful" throughout the pandemic and had been acting "hermit-like" for the last 20 months. The duo went out for a friend's birthday lunch earlier in December, where all the attendees showed a Covid-19 negative test.

The Bohemian Rhapsody guitarist also revealed that his last few days were "truly horrible."

Brian May has been documenting tid-bits of his recovery journey on his Instagram account, but he promised to "tell the tale" in the future before urging people to be safe during the holiday season.

Brian May has been an advocate of the Covid-19 vaccine

Brian May has been actively voicing his concern about people not getting vaccinated against Covid-19. In August 2021, May criticized Eric Calpton, who in July remarked that he would not perform at live shows that mandate attendees to show proof of being vaccinated.

In an interview with news organization The Independent, May said:

He’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways. Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes.

Brian May, who has suffered a heart attack and had stents put in 2020, has become a health and exercise enthusiast. He openly supports the logic behind the vaccine, stating that there is a lot of proof that supports the fact that the vaccination helps.

On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.

Brian May is one of the co-founders of British rock band Queen, with lead singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor. The trio has produced iconic songs like Hammer to Fall, I Want It All, We Will Rock You, The Show Must Go On, and Who Wants To Live Forever.

Covid cases surge in the United Kingdom

Vijayanand - Covid Data Analytics @vijay27anand UK 7 days moving average of new cases & deaths in all the 3 waves. Now UK is in its 3rd wave which was initially dominated by Delta and now its taken by Omicron. The daily new cases goes all time high 81,000/day while the deaths was continues to be low about 110/day. #Omicron UK 7 days moving average of new cases & deaths in all the 3 waves. Now UK is in its 3rd wave which was initially dominated by Delta and now its taken by Omicron. The daily new cases goes all time high 81,000/day while the deaths was continues to be low about 110/day. #Omicron https://t.co/L2s6tqThZD

Media organization Business Standard reported that the United Kingdom has seen a rise in Omicron and Coronavirus cases on December 19.

The UK registered another 12,133 cases of the Omicron variant, taking the country's tally to 37,101, as per the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

On the other hand, the UK has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases, reporting 82,886 new cases which brings the total to 11,361,387.

Also Read Article Continues below

On December 18, the UK recorded a total of 90,418 cases across the country.

Edited by Saman