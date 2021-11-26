Is Bryan Adams vaccinated? Singer tests COVID positive for second time in month

On November 25, singer Bryan Adams took to his Instagram to reveal his second COVID positive result within the span of just one month. The Canadian star shared snaps of himself being taken to hospital. He wrote,

"Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it's off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support."

Bryan Adams reportedly went to Milan, Italy, to promote Pirelli's new calendar issue. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter also contributed to the popular tire brand's calendar shoot.

As per Associated Press' reports, Bryan Adams was admitted to a nearby hospital for a better and more reliable PCR test.

Bryan Adams' second time being COVID positive - Is the singer vaccinated?

Previously, in late October, Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19. After his diagnosis, he had to cancel his performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The 60-year-old singer was slated to appear on-stage with H.E.R. to perform "It's Only Love," to commemorate the Hall of Fame induction of Tina Turner.

At the time, Bryan Adams' representative told Billboard,

"(Bryan is) fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all."

Bryan Adams' controversial 'COVID' comment

On May 10, the Canadian singer posted a controversial rant on his Instagram. He wrote,

"Thanks to some fu**ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy [expletives], the whole world is now on hold."

The post was criticized by a plethora of fans, who also labeled it as racist and offensive. However, some animal rights groups applauded his stance and claimed that Bryan Adams' comments mirrored his thoughts about animal cruelty as a vegan.

Later, the Heaven hit-maker apologized for his seemingly misinterpreted post. He said,

"Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet markets being the possible source of the virus and promote veganism."

As of yet, it has not been confirmed whether Bryan Adams has contracted the virus since his visit to Italy.

Edited by Atul S