Is Jon Bon Jovi vaccinated? Singer cancels Miami beach concert after testing positive for COVID-19

Popular singer Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for COVID-19, due to which he did not perform at a venue in Miami Beach with his band Bon Jovi. They were supposed to perform at Loews South Beach on Collins Avenue and 16th Street on the evening of October 30.

Reports say that when the concert was about to begin, a man announced on the microphone that Jon had tested positive for COVID-19. He added that Bon Jovi would not perform and was taken to bed. The other band members, however, tested negative.

A viral video recorded by a 7News reporter showing Jon Bon Jovi surrounded by his men as he walked out of the hotel. The artist drove away in a neon yellow Maserati and the driver was the man who made the announcement. The rest of the band members stayed and played for the audience.

Has Jon Bon Jovi taken the vaccine for Covid-19?

There have been several famous personalities who have refused to get themselves vaccinated for COVID-19 over the last few months. A few of them also raised their voice against vaccination.

Jon Bon Jovi and Pink, recipient of the Icon Award, pose backstage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty Images)

However, Jon’s representative confirmed that he is fully vaccinated and doing well according to the latest updates.

About Jon Bon Jovi in brief

Jon Bon Jovi is mostly known as the founder and frontman of rock band Bon Jovi. It was formed in 1983 and has released around 15 studio albums and two solo albums.

The 59-year-old made his acting debut in 1990 and appeared in films like Moonlight and Valentino and U-571 and TV series like Sex and the City, The West Wing, and more. He also founded the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation in 2006.

